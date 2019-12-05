With the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels hit by the injury bug yet again, sophomore Bryce Hamilton came up big in the team’s 81-80 double overtime win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.



The win serves as the team’s first in an overtime game in four attempts this year in addition to being on the road in the earliest Mountain West opener in program history Wednesday, Dec. 4.



Since the 2017-2018 season, UNLV is 3-9 in overtime games including 0-3 last year.



The Runnin’ Rebels now will sport a 4-6 record into Saturday’s match-up with BYU.



Hamilton scored 21 points on 7-of-18 shooting in his second start of the season to help UNLV’s bench outscore Fresno State’s 31-6. His 18 field goal attempts led the Rebels.



The change in the lineup came after senior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long was diagnosed with a broken thumb and is scheduled to miss 6-8 weeks.



UNLV is already without junior guard Jonah Antonio, who has a bad left hand.



From the very beginning it was a defensive game with both teams being held scoreless until three minutes into the game. Both teams shot under 40 percent in the first half.



In the second half, UNLV suffered a scoring drought of over seven minutes and another of two and a half minutes later.



Junior forward Donnie Tillman scored a career-high 28 points on 7-of-15 from the field. He converted 13 of his 19 attempts from the free throw line.



Junior guard Amauri Hardy was the only other Rebel to reach double figures with 18 points but did so on an inefficient 5-for-14 from the floor.



Hamilton, Tillman and Hardy all logged at least 43 minutes of game action.



Assisted by a 51-36 advantage in the rebounding category, UNLV dominated the action including outscoring Fresno State 30-16.