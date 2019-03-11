It was senior night part two for UNLV guards Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham, but this time taking place in Fort Collins, Colorado.



The Rebels won their season finale on the road against the Colorado Rams 65-60 Saturday, March 9.



Last season, UNLV finished the year on a five-game win streak, but this year ended on a two-game win streak and winners of five of its last seven.



With the regular season now finished, the Rebels end the year 17-13 overall and 11-7 in conference play.



In addition, the win takes UNLV to 6-5 on the road for the team’s first finish above .500 away from its home court in the last five seasons.



During the course of the season, UNLV completed five series sweeps while being swept twice.



One of the teams that swept the Rebels were the San Diego Aztecs, who will play a third and final game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 14.



Both teams will enter the contest tied for the fourth spot in the Mountain West. Since the Aztecs swept the season series, they own the tiebreaker.



Clyburn led the way with a game-high 20 points while shooting 7-for-8 and 6-for-6 from a three-point range.



In his three-point barrage, he set a Rebel-record of being the first UNLV player to go perfect from beyond the arc with a minimum of six attempts.



One of his three-pointers gave UNLV the lead for good with under two minutes left in the game. The Rams’ run in the second half wiped away a 13-point Rebel lead at halftime.



Robotham scored 12 points to go along with eight assists.



Those were the only two UNLV players in double figures and combined for zero turnovers.



Both teams finished with 37 rebounds apiece but the Rebels were outscored in the paint by the Rams, 30-22.



Colorado State forward Niko Carvacho tallied 13 points and 20 rebounds. In the two teams’ first meeting, he put up 28 points and 20 rebounds.