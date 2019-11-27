UNLV avoided a second half collapse to survive a one-win Jackson State team 80-57 Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I know there are some consistent themes for our team and I don’t want to sound like a broken record but they are true,” head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “We’ve got to get stops and we’ve got to value the ball. Tonight we didn’t do either.”

The win gives the Rebels a 2-2 record to end this current homestand with an overall record of 3-5 with a three-game road trip on the horizon.

“I think it’s a good challenge for us,” senior forward Nick Blair said. “It’s another chance for us to step up to the plate and see what we’re made of.”

Otzelberger is looking forward to the trip for the bonding aspect that comes with it.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to spend some time together over the holiday we’ll get that time and then as we travel to Cincinnati,” he said. “We’ll have a chance to do some team-building things and build on those relationships.”

A road test at Cincinnati is next up on the schedule Saturday, Nov. 30.

The second game of the road trip marks UNLV’s first Mountain West Conference contest in the Fresno State Bulldogs.

“Usually when you’re playing a conference team, you have more time to prepare,” junior guard Amauri Hardy said. “You get to see a lot more film on them so it’s like one of these games where we have to treat it like it’s a non-conference game.”

Otzelberger’s belief that the Rebels need to hang their hats on their defense worked on this night.

UNLV held Jackson State to 35 percent shooting from the field including 31 percent from three-point range.

“We pride ourselves on defense and we definitely feel like once we continue to get stops and continue to play hard on defense the offense comes naturally,” Blair said. “We make it a big deal as a team that defense is our biggest priority.”

The Tigers were down by as many as 15 points in the first half but cut the deficit to three, four different times, in the second half.

“Fortunately in the second half, we kicked it in and had some energy, enthusiasm and we played how we like to play,” Otzelberger said. “I think instead of having glimpses, if we can become that team over a consistent period of time we have a chance to be pretty good.”

On the offensive end, the Rebels shot 57 percent from the floor for the game as well as 45 percent from three-point range.

“We made the emphasis, since they were a smaller team, to get the ball down low,” Hardy said. “Just taking good shots and being ready to shoot. Also, shoring up our passes, rhythm passes so guys can just catch and shoot.”

Both teams committed at least 20 fouls however Jackson State shot 68 percent from the charity stripe while UNLV shot 39.

Junior guard Amauri Hardy led the way with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting including three made three pointers.

Fellow junior Cheikh Mbacke Diong was second in scoring with 19 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting.

As a team, UNLV outscored Jackson State 44-20 in the paint.

Sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton followed up his 18 points against Southern Methodist with 12 in this game.

“On offense, [Hamilton] has definitely stepped up,” Otzelberger said. “We need a more consistent effort from him defensively. We need him to rebound, guard the dribble and we need him to play with energy.

“I’m not interested in trying to outscore people, I’m interested in getting stops. If Bryce were really focused on getting stops the way I think he could be, he’d be a tremendous player for us and it’d be hard for him to ever be out of the game.”

Hamilton’s 12 points matched the entire Jackson State team’s total, as a part of UNLV’s 25 bench points.

The bench production was needed with junior guard Jonah Antonio still out with a bad left hand.

“He went to the doctor again today and they put a new splint on him — I don’t know,” Otzelberger said. “I’ve been told they are just going to continue to re-evaluate it. Obviously now he’s missed a few games and they’re starting to string together but what I can tell you is my mindset is I don’t want him to play until he’s 100 percent.”

Even in the win, UNLV did commit 21 turnovers while forcing Jackson State into 15 of its own.

“Guys were just playing careless, they were speeding us up and we weren’t making short passes,” Hardy said. “That team wasn’t really trying to force us into making turnovers, we were just shooting ourselves in the foot by giving them more chances.”

However, the Rebels scored 26 points off those turnovers and dished out 21 assists on 32 made field goals.

Otzelberger admitted he felt the majority of the mistakes were unforced.

“Jackson State does a great job switching defenses so you’re playing against different looks,” he said. “We were just sped up, we were in a hurry — just careless travels, errant passes.”

