Before the UNLV football program moves all of its belongings over to the new Allegiant Stadium, it must give the Sam Boyd Stadium a proper sendoff.

In a recent announcement, UNLV Athletics announced that the current (soon-to-be former) home stadium will be getting a farewell tour that lasts the duration of the 14-week college football season.

Athletes will wear a #SBSFarewell Patch on their helmets to help commemorate the 49th and final season at the Rebels home field ahead of its big move.

As of now, the UNLV football team is expected to move across the strip to Allegiant Stadium, which is currently still being constructed.

The program is expected to share it’s home venue with the Raiders after the team relocates from Oakland next fall.

Southern Utah is slated as the team’s first opponent of the 2019 season with the new year kicking off Aug. 31.

For every regular season home game, there are promotions that will help Rebel fans document the farewell season for Sam Boyd.

There will be various generations of Rebels to receive recognition throughout the ceremonial processes. This includes t-shirt giveaways for every generation from the 1970s to the 2010s.

The regular season finale and last home game at Sam Boyd Stadium against San Jose State on Nov. 23 will feature a commemorative coin that highlights both Sam Boyd Stadium and the soon-to-be Allegiant Stadium.