“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” does not break boundaries or add new concepts to the horror genre of film, but it certainly brings the ‘scary stories’ to life.

The film adaption of Alvin Schwartz’s three-book series, which was released on Aug. 9, leaves behind the concept of spooky tales being left to a child’s imagination and brings more mildly scary sights to the big screen.

Warning, if you haven’t seen those sights in the movie, there are spoilers ahead.

The film follows a pretty standard formula as far as horror films go—a group of kids sneak into a house they aren’t supposed to, joke about the house, something spooky happens, and one kid upsets something supernatural, or seemingly supernatural, causing a chain reaction of events to affect the group.

Stella Nicholls, the protagonist, is accompanied throughout the film by her two amusing best friends, Auggie and Chuck. After angering the tropey bully jock, Tommy, by trying to get back at him, the trio head to the local drive-in to hide.

Here, the audience is introduced to Ramón, whose car the three decide to take refuge in.

After escaping Tommy, the three friends and Ramón head to the old abandoned mansion of the Bellows family. In the mansion, Stella takes the initiative to steal the famed book of Sarah Bellows, whom the legend around their town is about.

This starts the telling of the scary stories, which eventually comes for all the characters previously mentioned, even Auggie’s sister Ruth.

The young characters, with the exception of Ramón who we find out is in town for draft-dodging the Vietnam War, all fall short of originality. Stella is the young outcast, Auggie and Chuck are the comedic dynamic-duo, Tommy is the cliché jock, and Ruth is the added-in older sibling.

Though the characters are stereotypical, that doesn’t mean that the whole film should be discredited.

The film itself was visually pleasing and well done with its imagery of the stories haunting the kids. One scene in particular that stood out was when Chuck’s dream came to life in the hospital hallways, which flashed hues of red as he frantically tried to escape the pale lady.

The ‘scary stories’ were written from a memory, story, or idea that scared each of the main characters. These tales stayed true to their origin of the beloved children’s book that sparked those interested in the horror-genre for many young people.

The film as a whole was entertaining, tied the tales from the book to the characters in the movie well, and was left open-ended. Do we see more ‘scary stories’ in the future?

Stella trying to solve the mystery of Sarah Bellows was more prominent than the horror of the ‘scary stories, and it didn’t leave me scared enough to be peeking around the corner at home expecting to see one of those stories come to life in the shadows.