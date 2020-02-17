Should incarcerated people be able to vote?

Being arrested and convicted of a crime should not invalidate a person’s right to vote.



All Americans have an inherent right to participate in our democracy. Unfortunately, despite this belief, the 1974 Supreme Court case Richard v. Ramirez ruled that states have the right to disenfranchise convicted criminals.



Along with taking away their freedom, convicts are stripped of their voices when they are left unable to vote. After being convicted, it is expected that convicts will lose a lot of their freedoms, including a few of their civil rights.



Once incarcerated, convicts already begin paying their debt to society, so the concept that they deserve further punishment is simply cruel. Our justice system should not be adding consequences only to keep punishing convicts for the rest of their lives.



Prisons are places of reformation and convicts should be encouraged to participate in their democratic duty to ensure they have deeper ties with their respective communities.



Once released from prison, formerly incarcerated individuals should be assisted in reintegration to ensure they become law-abiding citizens.



According to law Professor Dr. S. David Mitchell, if people want to prevent reoffending in felons, then they should stand against arbitrary obstacles and barriers that deny individuals an opportunity to be re-enfranchised.



Disenfranchisement laws not only cause an excessive amount of undue pain in prisons, but they also have a disproportionate impact in communities of color.



The Sentencing Project, an organization focused on reforming the U.S criminal justice system, found that 2.2 million black citizens, or one in thirteen black adults, are still unable to vote. In Florida, Kentucky and Virginia, one in five African Americans are currently unable to vote. Ultimately, The Sentencing Project found that African Americans are four times more likely to lose their right to vote in America.



While examining disenfranchisement laws and their impacts on communities of color, it’s very natural to draw their comparison to black codes, which were established in post-reconstruction states to arrest and further the oppression of African Americans after the Civil War.



Despite thirteen states allowing parolees to vote, only two states, Maine and Vermont, allow incarcerated individuals to vote.



Even if people are guilty, taking away their right to vote is cruel. A vote is more than an expression of beliefs, it’s each person’s part of America’s collective voice.