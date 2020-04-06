It’s been exactly 33 days since Nevada saw its first positive coronavirus patient in Clark County. With each coming day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada continues to escalate, putting a strain on Nevada’s healthcare system, economy and residents.



Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state officials have taken extreme measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. These efforts range from issuing closures of all non-essential businesses, declaring a state of emergency, and most recently, activating the National Guard.



In a public announcement on April 1, Sisolak issued the activation of the National Guard to help with logistics, transportation and personnel across the state.



“By activating today, Nevada will be able to pursue federal funding to the Nevada National Guard’s mission in this COVID-19 crisis,” Sisolak said. “But most importantly, as this global pandemic continues to impact our state, this activation means that Nevada has the best of the best running our statewide response operation— and you and your families deserve nothing less.”



This announcement followed Sisolak’s formal “stay at home” order that he extended in Nevada to April 30 in hopes of waiting out the virus.



In conjunction with the statement, Sisolak along with Attorney General Aaron Ford issued a statewide eviction moratorium. This order will apply to the entire state of Nevada for the duration of the state of emergency.



Sisolak’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Nevada was approved by The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday. In a letter written to President Donald Trump earlier this week, Sisolak asked for the declaration in order to open up federal funds to aid COVID-19 efforts.



“I am grateful to the President and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster,” Sisolak said in a public statement.



In relation to recent events, more and more Nevadans across the state test-positive for COVID-19 making it more difficult to run essential businesses and services.



According to KTNV Las Vegas, “The Clark County School District announced a member of its food service department at Desert Pines High School contracted COVID-19 and has passed away.”



This announcement has spurred a scare among many in the community due to the worker passing away without any underlying health conditions.



Until further notice, the food distribution site has been shut down and workers at that location have been instructed to self-quarantine for a given time period. Clark County officials say the site will be deep-cleaned and opened at a later date to distribute meals to CCSD students.



Scenarios like these have made it increasingly difficult for essential businesses to operate as usual and assist the public, such as grocery stores. Although Costco had no comment when contacted by the Review-Journal, it confirmed that the letters circulating on social media that stated two employees at separate wholesale stores in Henderson have tested positive for the coronavirus are accurate.



Costco hasn’t made any public comments about these cases but has reduced its hours of operation across the valley to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



In addition, 11 VA Southern Nevada employees have tested positive, CCSD has extended school closures until April 30, a Health District staff member and two CSN students have tested positive, and more cases have appeared as claimed by many media outlets.



Health officials say that Nevada may be seeing a peek soon in relation to its rise in cases day by day, but that it’s difficult to predict with the extreme measures put in place by state officials.

With this new reality, it’s up to Nevadans to play their part in this state-wide effort to #StayhomeforNevada and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For live updates on state-wide confirmed cases and deaths, visit the dashboard set up by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.i