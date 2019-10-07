UNLV continued its dominance on the ice this past weekend against Grand Canyon University.

The last time these two teams played, UNLV came back from a four-goal deficit to win 5-4 in overtime. While these two games did not have near the drama as their last face-off, the Skatin’ Rebels made easy work of the Antelopes and won their two games this weekend comfortably.

No sign of rust

UNLV did not show any rust coming off its bye week. The Skatin’ Rebels came out aggressively and pressured Grand Canyon. They outshot the Antelopes 23-5 after the first period, but both teams were held scoreless, 0-0, heading into the first intermission.

UNLV broke through in the second period. With players from both teams in the penalty box, 4-on-4 action, Jared Turcotte found assistant captain Jake Saxe to give UNLV a 1-0 lead, which UNLV held through the end of the second period.

The Skatin’ Rebels came out with plenty of momentum in the third period, as they scored again 39 seconds in the period. Jayson Dimizio scored with assist from Nick Flanders and Orion Linnehan.

Down 2-0, Grand Canyon kept fighting. The Antelopes scored with 13:54 left in the third period.

With their lead cut in half, UNLV had two opportunities with a man advantage to extend their lead thanks to two Grand Canyon penalties. Grand Canyon stepped up the pressure defensively and the Skatin’ Rebels were not able to take advantage of the two penalties.

Two minutes later, UNLV committed a penalty of their own and put Grand Canyon on the power play with 5:25 left.

UNLV stayed calm and killed the penalty. Paxton Malone added a late insurance goal for UNLV, and the Skatin Rebels won 3-1.

UNLV finished the game with a 46-20 advantage on shots on goal.

UNLV finishes strong

UNLV carried its momentum after Friday night’s victory and jumped out to an early advantage against Grand Canyon. Tristian Mayer put UNLV on the board first. Then, just a few moments later, Brendan Manning scored a goal to put UNLV up 2-0 after the first period.

Just like last night, Grand Canyon would not go down easily.

The Antelopes took advantage of UNLV penalties. They scored two goals on two power plays to tie the game at 2-2 just three minutes into the second period.

UNLV would get a prime opportunity to retake the lead after Grand Canyon committed a spearing penalty. UNLV went on the power play for five minutes. However, the Antelope penalty kill stayed strong and kept UNLV off the board.

The game remained tied at 2-2 after two periods. It remained tied through the first half of the third period.

Then, Kane Toriumi, with the assist from Saxe and Mayer, broke the tie and gave UNLV a 3-2 lead. Kirk Underwood added an insurance goal for UNLV, his first of the season, to grow their lead to 4-2.

After another penalty kill by UNLV, the Skatin’ Rebels held on and won 4-2 completing the weekend sweep of Grand Canyon.

Once again, UNLV outshot Grand Canyon by a wide margin, with 44 shots on goal to their 16. With the victory, UNLV now improves 6-1 on the season and 4-0 at home.

Up next

UNLV will remain home for the week and get ready to host the University of Utah. The Utes come to City National Arena for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. Both games will start at 7:00 pm.