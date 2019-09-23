UNLV Hockey is back in full swing. The Skatin’ Rebels won their first two games of the new season against the University of Colorado and were listed 13th in the American Collegiate Hockey Association rankings. UNLV went on the road to Arizona for its first away games of the season.

Grand comeback

UNLV did not get off to a great start in their first road game. The Skatin’ Rebels went to Grand Canyon University for a one-game battle. Grand Canyon was playing its first game as a member of Division I of the American Collegiate Hockey Association, and the Antelopes made an early statement.

Grand Canyon took advantage of a UNLV penalty and scored on a power play. The Antelopes then scored with five seconds left in the first period to go into an intermission up 2-0.

In the second period, Grand Canyon added two more goals to extend their lead to 4-0. Both goals came via the Antelopes power play.

UNLV faced a 4-0 deficit entering the third period. It would be a challenge for UNLV to come back, but not impossible. Paxton Malone finally got UNLV on the board with a shorthanded goal.

Then, midway through the third, freshmen Hunter Muzzillo scored to cut the deficit in half. The Skatin’ Rebels were not done scoring. Kane Toriumi scored 27 seconds later to cut the Grand Canyon lead to 4-3.

Malone, who got the scoring started, added his second goal to wipe out the four-goal deficit. UNLV still had seven minutes left to try and take its first lead of the game. The game went scoreless and into overtime. However, UNLV would start overtime on the power play.

Overtime would not last long, as captain Bas Assaf scored to complete the comeback. UNLV outshot Grand Canyon 50-25. It was not UNLV’s best performance start-to-finish, but the Skatin’ Rebels showed a lot of fight in their four-goal comeback.

Slow start

Coming off one of the greatest comebacks in program history, UNLV had to get their minds ready for Arizona State the next day.

UNLV found themselves in the penalty box twice in the first period. Fortunately for UNLV, Arizona State did not score on the man advantage. The Sun Devils scored late in the first period to take a 1-0 lead.

Arizona State scored early in the second period, and mid-way through the third period to jump ahead 3-0.

UNLV quickly answered to get on the board thanks to Toriumi. This time, UNLV would not mount a comeback as UNLV fell 3-1 to Arizona State.

Rebels regroup

UNLV got out of the gates strong in their second game against Arizona State. Senior Jake Saxe scored in the first period to give UNLV an early 1-0 lead.

The Skatin’ Rebels held the lead until Arizona State scored five minutes into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. UNLV answered back with a Malone goal to retake the lead. Then, two minutes later, Jayson Dimizio scored to give UNLV a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Dimizio scored his second goal of the game in the third period to extend UNLV’s lead to 4-1. Arizona State added another goal late, but it was too little too late, as UNLV won 4-2. The Skatin’ Rebels improved their record to 4-1-0.

Up next

UNLV will get to enjoy a week off before they head back on the ice. Grand Canyon comes to City National Arena on October 4 and 5, and the puck drop for both games is at 7 p.m. UNLV students receive free admission with a valid student I.D.