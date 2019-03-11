The NCAA tournament is just around the corner, and the legitimate contenders for the title are becoming clearer each day.



Though many fans can get in on the hype of choosing teams like Duke, Kentucky or Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament on their brackets, there are some teams that can play spoiler in this tournament.



These teams, otherwise known as “sleepers,” are more than capable to make a deep run in the tournament.



The Sleepers



One of the more successful teams that are on the down low is the Houston Cougars. The Cougars are the 12th-ranked team in the country and are currently 28-2.



They are led by a veteran squad that made it into the second round of the NCAA tournament last year. The team has three upperclassmen guards that have carried the team throughout the season.



Corey Davis Jr. leads the team in points, averaging 16.7 per game. Armoni Brooks adds another 13 points a game, but also leads the team in rebounds with 6.5 a game.



Galen Robinson Jr. leads the team in assists with 5.3 per game. The team is currently the favorite to win the American Athletic Conference and can take that momentum into the Big Dance.



Texas Tech is one of the several “sleeper” teams that can make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Photo Credit: Brad Tollefson/AP Photo

Also from Texas, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are also legitimate title contenders that are not commonly discussed. The Red Raiders are the eighth-ranked team in the country, boasting a 25-5 record, and are tied for first in the Big XII Conference.



They are one of the main reasons why Kansas’ 14-year streak of winning the Big XII Conference was snapped. Texas Tech is a solid three-point shooting team, shooting 36.6 percent for the season.



The team has a bonafide NBA talent in shooting guard Jarrett Culver. Culver leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists, averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists each game. The Red Raiders will go as far in the tournament as Culver will take them.



Another sleeper team is the Michigan Wolverines.



The Wolverines are 26-4 and are tied for first in the Big 10 Conference. Like Houston, the Wolverines are an experienced veteran-led team who were runner-ups in last year’s tournament, ultimately losing to national champion Villanova Wildcats.



The team relies on it stifling defense to help kickstart it offense.



This unit has the ability to stretch the floor, with a principal center in John Teske dominating the paint, along with stretch power forward Ignas Brazdeikis who shoots 40 percent from distance.



The Wolverines obtain contributions from guard Zavier Simpson, who provides an average of 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals a game. The players on Michigan’s squad have chemistry, knowledge and acceptance of its respective roles can help the Wolverines make it back to the championship game.



This year’s mid-major darling is the Wofford Terriers.



The team is 26-4 and is currently ranked 24th in the country. Though a team from the little-known Southern Conference, the Terriers have the players and resume to make some noise in the tournament.



The Terriers beat teams by shooting lights out from three-point territory, shooting 41.8 percent for the season, which is the second best in the country. This 3-point barrage is led by Fletcher Magee, who shoots 44 percent from beyond the arc.



In the NET Rankings, which is a metric the selection committee for the NCAA tournament uses, the Terriers rank 14th in the country.



The team can compete with the powerhouses of the country, as they have three Quadrant I wins, in which a quadrant is a tier level in college basketball. The Terriers can bust brackets and make a deep run to a national championship through their lights out shooting.



Which team has the best chance of winning?



The teams above may not be big name teams, but they have the opportunity to make noise in the tournament. Texas Tech seems like the team that has the best opportunity to win the national title.



It blew out Kansas State and have blown out lesser competitors. It talent, as well as it style of play, should help carry them into a deep tournament run.