The seemingly eternal “Saturday Night Live” premiered this past Saturday, showcasing the first episode of its now 45th season. While SNL has, in many times past, been said to be reaching a low point in quality, the past season combined with the mediocre offering for the 45th’s opening is starting to make fans feel like there’s finally substance behind these critiques.

Every era of “Saturday Night Live” has had its low moments, but this new season starts to suffer before it’s even begun by the decisive and unfortunate changes in the cast. The show lost the incomparable Leslie Jones, a fan favorite, and then fired Shane Gillis immediately after hiring him when evidence of a racist stand-up routine came to light, leaving the hiring process a mess. While there are some bright spots on the horizon for the show, for instance, new cast member Bowen Yang, otherwise it is a dark day for the show’s cast.

It was a rough summer for the cast, and the last few episodes of season 44 were relatively subpar, but the previous season had some bright spots. What people fail to remember, however, is that those bright spots were when previous SNL talent came back to host. This occurred three times in Season 44, with hosts Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, and Adam Sandler appearing at the beginning, middle, and end of the season respectively.

The cold open for the very first episode of Season 45 shows us the same tired impression of Trump that Alec Baldwin did for more than half of the last season as he tries to navigate the new impeachment.

The bit is funny, but not hilarious. “Saturday Night Live” has reached the same entertainment value as scrolling through a meme page on Twitter causing nothing more slight exhalations of the nose every now and again.

As the show continued, it failed to redeem itself. The first skit after the monologue, the “Impeachment Town Hall” featured Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden and, once again, brought back Larry David and Maya Rudolph as Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

The show picks up again after this with some actually genuinely funny sketches- the Cheeto museum, locker room, and Chickham’s apple farm sketches all proved that there was, at the very least, still some life left in the old sketch show, but it’s definitely on a serious decline.

If we’re talking about the heart of SNL, though, most people would point to the Weekend Update as the main contributor, and many fans have cited the loss of Seth Meyers as a big blow to the show. However, the primary issue with contemporary SNL’s Weekend Update is the lack of solid guests. SNL 45’s first episode’s Big Papi played by Keenan Thompson was fine (it would be blasphemy to ever call Thompson “bad”), but he wasn’t the highlight of the Update, and when he’s the only guest, he should be.

Ironically, perhaps the best part of the new episode of SNL was the musical guest. However you feel about her music, Billie Eilish’s stage presence and her use of a rolling set to walk on the ceiling and walls was incredible, and a really enjoyable part of the show.

“Saturday Night Live” isn’t a bad show, and most fans will watch it even if it’s not at its peak, but compared to its heyday, the legendary sketch show is starting to lose much of its old flair and charm. Hopefully, new talent and writers will be able to bring some of the color back into its cheeks.