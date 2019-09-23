Solitary confinement brings up many reactions, some may say that it is inhumane, while others say that it is a necessary consequence for a committed crime.

The Vera Institute of Justice released a study in September, named “The Safe Alternatives to Segregation Initiative: Findings, Recommendations, and Reforms for the Nevada Department of Corrections.”

This report studies the possible psychological impacts of spending 22-24 hours a day alone in a cell the size of a parking space, the fiscal burden to corrections agencies and potential occupational health hazards to the staff of operating such highly restrictive environments. The study also says that “sustainable reforms are urgently needed.”

Many people, such as Elena Vanko, one of the Vera Institute researchers who worked on the Nevada report, question if solitary confinement makes any difference.

“Often the argument for solitary is for safety, right? It’s to keep the prison safer, to keep society safer. There really isn’t the evidence to support that solitary changes people’s behavior or deters misbehavior,” Vanko said, as reported by The Nevada Independent.

“They can be nice to you 100 times, but then one day they may stab you in the face,” said Saul Paraiso, Athletic and Recreation Specialist at Southern Desert Correctional Center.

He explains that when some criminals with mental illnesses do not take their medications, they become very dangerous and need to be in solitary confinement.

Paraiso compares Nevada’s prison system to the Four Seasons because it is more relaxed than other states’ laws, and says that although solitary confinement does exist it needs to be there for safety.

“In my experience with Nevada for three years, I haven’t seen any overuse with people with mental illnesses… people are sent to ‘the hole’ (solitary confinement) mainly for drugs, weapons, or violence.”

In July of this year, the ACLU, American Civil Liberties Union, published a story of an unnamed man who was put in solitary confinement when he was just a 17-year-old.

He spent 16 months in solitary confinement at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola for a crime he did not commit and spent the whole time trying to remain hopeful.

“The need for reform is urgent. Because putting people in dehumanizing situations pushes them to do dehumanizing things. If your life is destruction, the only thing you can give out is destruction,” he said in the article by Kiana Calloway.

He goes on to say, “The consequences are devastating. It’s been 22 years since my time in solitary and eight years since my release from prison, but I still have flashbacks and nightmares. Even when I’m with someone else, I find myself secluded in my own mind. I call it being psychologically incarcerated. I’m learning to identify and deal with it, but I am still not normal.”

While solitary confinement will continue to be used for the time being, the Vera Institute study hopes their findings will help Nevada prisons improve their conditions for both inmates and employees.