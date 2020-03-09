With Spring Break just a week away, it is the perfect time to start planning your trips. If flying to the booze-soaked beaches of the gulf are not for you, here is a curated list of three intrepid road trips to get you off the couch and into the spirit of adventure.



TRIP 1 – Joshua Tree National Park, Slab City



A good mix of nature and people. Oddities abound. Total Drive Time: about 13 Hours

https://goo.gl/maps/xUwzKA6LbwwJPvVX8

– Kelso Dunes

– Joshua Tree National Park

– Bombay Beach, CA (Ski Inn)

– Niland, CA (Buckshot Diner)

– Salvation Mountain

– Slab City

– East Jesus

– Nelson Ghost Town



At just under a two-hour drive, The Kelso Dunes are one of the most alluring and secluded places to see the hidden beauty of the desert. Located in the heart of the Mojave National Preserve, these dunes rise up out of the desert floor and give breathtaking views of the Mojave and the mountains that surround. Be prepared though, the hike is a significant climb in elevation, so plan to spend at least a couple hours here.



From the dunes, keep heading south on Kelbaker road until you reach the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, located in the city of Twentynine Palms. There’s much to see and explore in the park, but if you only have half a day to explore, hike the relatively short Hidden Valley Nature Trail loop then check out the Cholla Cactus Garden as you head south toward your next destination.



Bombay Beach, CA is only about one hour south of the Cholla Cactus Garden, and the perfect place to spend the night. There are no hotels in this former resort town, but there are usually a few AirBnb’s available. Otherwise, you are free to park anywhere along the beach and crash in your car. While there, you can get a cheap dinner from the Ski Inn and make sure to drive the neighborhoods to see all the wonderful art installations still up from last year’s Art Biennale.



The next morning, head down the coast of the Salton Sea until you reach Niland, CA. Buckshot Deli & Diner is the perfect place to grab one of the best burritos you’ll ever taste.



Take Beal Road in town and you’ll end up at the world-famous Salvation Mountain. First created by Leonard Knight in 1984, this colorful holy site attracts tourists year-round from all over the world and was even featured in the 2007 film “Into the Wild.”



Just past Salvation Mountain lies Slab City, a community of squatting retirees and artists living freely on unmonitored land. Deep inside you’ll find the sculpture park of East Jesus, a whimsical and extraordinary park of impressive and often hilarious art.



After you have dug the vibes at East Jesus, start the long trek back toward Las Vegas and your next destination. For those who wish to cruise at a more leisurely pace, an overnight stay in Needles, CA could be just what the doctor ordered.



Five hours from Slab City and only 1 1/2 hours from Needles, Nelson Ghost Town is a popular spot for photo shoots. The purveyors bought the land a few decades ago, not realizing they were buying a defunct mine, and eventually acquired enough original structures and era-appropriate antiques to recreate a ghost town.



The family who runs it are friendly people who offer mine tours by appointment as well as free reign to look around the town. They only ask that if you plan on taking a lot of photos, you purchase a permit from them ahead of time in the gift shop.

TRIP 2 – Abandoned Waterpark, Trona Pinnacles, Death Valley



An adventure for the more rugged explorers. Total drive time: about 12 hours.

https://goo.gl/maps/ZFqWPMcmZSPFNsQM6

– Rock-A-Hoola Waterpark

– Ridgecrest, CA

– Fish Rocks

– Trona Pinnacles

– Ballarat Ghost Town

– Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes

– Zabriskie Point

– Badwater Basin

– Rhyolite

– Big Dune



Head south on I-15 toward Los Angeles and pull off on the Newberry Springs exit. Continue southwest and soon the abandoned waterpark will be visible. For whatever reason, a desert waterpark in the middle of nowhere could not maintain business, but now it is a popular spot for urban explorers and graffiti artists. There are a few “No Trespassing” signs posted, so enter only at your own risk.



From the waterpark, it will take two more hours to reach Ridgecrest, CA. This is a good place to stay for the night, and the Hotel Ridgecrest has rooms as low as $40 a night. If you feel like thrifting, check out the Salvation Army on the edge of town and make sure you eat at Albertacos before you venture on. This little taco shop cooks authentic Mexican food made to order, and they even offer the convenience of a drive-thru window.



Only about 10-15 minutes outside of town, you will come across Fish Rocks, a set of boulders painted with eyes and teeth that add fun change of pace to the valley landscape. The rocks are thought to have first been painted in the 1940’s and have been kept up by locals since.



Keep driving down CA-178, and you will come to Pinnacles road. Take a right and travel about 25 minutes down a minimum maintenance road to reach the Trona Pinnacles. This road is pockmarked by deep ruts and potholes, so drive cautiously. If you do not have a four-wheel drive vehicle, it might be best to skip this stop, but if you brave the drive, you will be rewarded with stunning vistas of otherworldly rock formations.



Afterwards, head north for a little over one hour and find the turn off for Ballarat, a ghost town with ample land for camping and a handful of structures from the days of yore, mostly burnt out and crumbling.



Then, continue North until you reach Death Valley National Park. At Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, the sand is soft enough to trek around barefoot and makes the perfect backdrop for a relaxing picnic or photoshoot. If you’re feeling sporty but low on cash, a cheap plastic-bottomed boogie board will let you sandboard down the dunes.



There is plenty to explore in Death Valley, but some sure bets are Zabriskie Point, a stunning vista of incredibly unique rock formations, and Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America at 282 ft below sea level. The salt flats in Badwater are an unforgettable sight, and you may even spot a coyote or two on the drive.



Just across the border in Nevada lies the ghost town of Rhyolite. The abandoned mining town hosts a small sculpture park that includes the haunting “Last Supper” sculpture by Albert Szukalski.



Right after Rhyolite is the town of Beatty, NV, which is the only stop with lodging for at least an hour in any direction, so it would be a good idea to crash here for the night. While Beatty has multiple hotels, they fill up fast, so make reservations ahead of time.



After Beatty, head south toward Las Vegas, and you will come across Big Dune, an aptly named grouping of sand dunes. These dunes are mostly used for powersports, but there is no restrictions against hiking them as well. A word of caution: the trail out to the dunes can be treacherous as there is a lot of soft sand, so driving to Big Dune without a four-wheel drive vehicle is not recommended.

TRIP 3 – Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, Zion National Park



Most beauty and varied scenery but also probably the most crowds. Total drive time: about 15 hours.

https://goo.gl/maps/gguR5LCXf422ZWNG6

– Grand Canyon National Park

– Horseshoe Bend

– Page, AZ

– Toadstool Hoodoos

– Bryce Canyon National Park

– Zion National Park

– Valley of Fire



The trip to the Grand Canyon takes about 4 1/2 hours. Head towards Boulder City and drive past Hoover Dam until you come to I-40 in Kingman, AZ. Follow the signs to Williams where you will head North to Grand Canyon National Park. The fees per vehicle can be high, so if you plan on seeing the other two National Parks on this list, it might be beneficial to pick up a National Parks Pass for $80. You can buy one ahead of time or at the fee station at Grand Canyon.



There is plenty to experience at Grand Canyon, but if you’re on a budget, a simple hike along the rim will offer breathtaking views of a wonder. If you’re feeling fancy, you can dine at the historic El Tovar Dining Room.



The prices are high, but the southwestern-inspired food is exquisite, and some tables even offer a view of the canyon itself. The décor is rustic with murals paying homage to four local Native American tribes – The Navajo, Hopi, Mojave and Apache.



From the Grand Canyon, travel to the famous horseshoe bend. This majestic vista looks out on the Colorado River as it winds through the canyon. From the parking lot, the hike to the edge of the canyon takes only about 10-15 minutes. However, because of its recent popularity, there is now a $10 fee to park.



Because Horseshoe Bend is technically a part of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, National Parks Passes are not accepted. There is a railing to safely lean over the 1000-foot deep horseshoe-shaped bend, but visitors are free to roam around as they please. Horseshoe Bend is a great spot to set up a blanket and watch the sunset.



Nearby is the city of Page, AZ, a wise place to refuel, recharge and sleep for the night. The Lake Powell Canyon Inn is a serviceable place to lay your head, often with rooms as low as $30. There are plenty of local restaurants and bars to unwind in after all that nature, including Windy Mesa, a cash-only bar with cheap beer and billiards tables, and State 48, a laid back restaurant with local craft beer and elevated bar food.



From Page, head north into Utah where the Toadstool Hoodoos are only 30 minutes away. This mellow hike is completely free and only 1.5 miles round trip. The hoodoos look like giant stone mushrooms, and visitors can roam the entire wilderness area.



Only a two hour drive from Toadstool Hoodoos, Bryce Canyon National Park has the highest concentration of hoodoos anywhere in the world. This stunning park offers otherworldly vistas of red-rock columns. The scenic drive itself is worth the trip but get out for a hike along the rim. Careful though, Bryce Canyon will likely have a substantial amount of snow and ice leftover in March, so dress accordingly.



It is a little over a one hour drive to the nearest edge of Zion National Park, but it will take longer to reach the visitor center with an incredibly scenic drive. Zion is one of those places you could spend an entire week at and never run out of things to do, but some sure bets are Weeping Rock, where the cliffs “weep” water, and the mile round trip Canyon Overlook Trail which is a fun hike with serious heights and rewarding views.



For the more adventurous, procure a set of ice spikes and hike the jaw-dropping Angel’s Landing, or rent some waterproof gear and venture into the world-famous Narrows. Zion’s incredible beauty makes it one of the more popular National Parks, so even in winter, there will be crowds. If you are looking for a motel room, Springdale is the closest town with accommodations; plan ahead to book at a hotel with an outdoor hot tub, so you can soak those aching joints in style.



Once you have left the promised land of Zion behind, the long haul back to Las Vegas begins. The adventure does not have to be over yet, though. A little ways away, you will find the Valley of Fire State Park, a one-of-a-kind desert landscape that offers everything from prehistoric petroglyphs to elephant-shaped boulders. Two fantastic hikes to check out are White Dome and Mouse’s Tank.



The White Dome trail, a 1.1 mile loop, leads down an abandoned western movie set, through a slot canyon and past a natural rock arch, granting the most varied scenery of any hike at the park. Mouse’s Tank is a short, one-half mile hike that leads past a stunning array of 2,000-year-old petroglyphs and ends at a natural basin of water named after a Southern Paiute outlaw.



After the Valley of Fire, it is only an hour south to UNLV where your former life awaits you. You may return to your studies unscathed, but you will come back with a new sense of freedom and a lingering sense of wanderlust.