Support local restaurants who are offering delivery/takeout services

Egg Works/Egg & I

Multiple Locations, theeggworks.com/

Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weekends 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Breakfast

Delivery (DoorDash) & Takeout

Located throughout the Vegas valley, Eggworks/Egg & I have been around since 1988. The local breakfast joint’s menu pairs well with their vast selections of award-winning mixers, hot sauce, salsas, etc. They’re the perfect order for a family breakfast or hangover lunch.

VegeNation

Multiple Locations, vegenationlv.com/

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Daily)

Vegan

Delivery (Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Ezcater, Doordash) and takeout.

The local plant-based favorite is perfect to try if you’re looking for high-quality vegan street food. VegeNation works with local farms and businesses to source various parts of their 100% plant-based menu.



Doña Marias Tamales

Multiple Locations, donamariatamales.com/

8 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Daily)

Mexican

Delivery (Postmates) & Curbside Pickup

Doña Marias Tamales has been a part of the Las Vegas community for 40 years. They’ve been voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, among other publications over their long stay in the Valley.

Thailicious

19 S Stephanie St Ste. 160, thailiciousvegas.com/

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Tues-Fri) & 12PM-9PM (Sat-Sun)

Thai/Vegan

Delivery (Free within 5 miles or Postmates) and Takeout

Thailicous is a family-owned restaurant located within Henderson. Their menu features both traditional Thai and vegan Thai selections. If you’re unable to choose from their large menu, the Pad Thai and Drunken Noodle are always safe choices.

Rachel’s Kitchen

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Sat) & 7 AM to 5 PM (Sun)

Multiple Locations, RachelsKitchen.com

American

Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates) & Curbside Pickup

Rachel’s Kitchen is a Nevada-based restaurant with a wide variety menu. Featuring salads, gourmet sandwiches, wraps and juices, Rachel’s Kitchen is a refreshing choice in regards to quality.

KoMex Fusion

633 N. Decatur Blvd. #H, komexexpress.com/

11 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Sat) (Sun: Closed)

Korean-Mexican

Delivery(Postmates) & Curbside Pickup

The Korean/Mexican restaurant started as an accident inside a local market back in 2008. Once customers noticed the unique fusion food eaten by the staff, people began frequenting the ethnic market until they opened a standalone restaurant. Their menu features Mexican favorites accentuated by Korean meats and hot sauce.

Parsley Modern Mediterranean

Multiple locations, parsleymediterranean.com/

Mediterranean

Delivery Grubhub, UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates) Curbside pickup

This family-owned Greek restaurant started in L.A before opening a location in Las Vegas back in 2011. Parsley is a Modern Mediterarrian eatery that’s maintained by a core team of workers who have been providing an unforgettable experience for over a decade.

Sojo Ramen

7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 106, Sojo Ramen Facebook

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Daily)

Japanese Ramen

Delivery (Postmates) or Pickup (702) 987-624

Sojo Ramen is an extraordinary restaurant from Chef John Chien Lee, the man behind Soho Japanese Restaurant and Soho SushiBurrito. The vegan-friendly noodle house offers an exceptional experience for ramen lovers.

Cafe Breizh

3555 S. Fort Apache Rd. #141, www.cafebreizh.com/

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

French Bakery

Delivery(Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub), Curbside pick-up and Takeout

This French Cafe is located in Summerlin where everything is baked on-site. Cafe Breizh is one of the few businesses in Las Vegas who have La Colombe Coffee from premier roasters Todd Carmichael and JP Iberti including the brands “Draft Latte”.