Support local restaurants who are offering delivery/takeout services

Egg Works/Egg & I
Multiple Locations, theeggworks.com/
Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Weekends 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Breakfast
Delivery (DoorDash) & Takeout
Located throughout the Vegas valley, Eggworks/Egg & I have been around since 1988. The local breakfast joint’s menu pairs well with their vast selections of award-winning mixers, hot sauce, salsas, etc. They’re the perfect order for a family breakfast or hangover lunch.
VegeNation
Multiple Locations, vegenationlv.com/
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Daily)
Vegan
Delivery (Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Ezcater, Doordash) and takeout.
The local plant-based favorite is perfect to try if you’re looking for high-quality vegan street food. VegeNation works with local farms and businesses to source various parts of their 100% plant-based menu.
Doña Marias Tamales
Multiple Locations, donamariatamales.com/
8 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Daily)
Mexican
Delivery (Postmates) & Curbside Pickup
Doña Marias Tamales has been a part of the Las Vegas community for 40 years. They’ve been voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, among other publications over their long stay in the Valley.
Thailicious
19 S Stephanie St Ste. 160, thailiciousvegas.com/
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Tues-Fri) & 12PM-9PM (Sat-Sun)
Thai/Vegan
Delivery (Free within 5 miles or Postmates) and Takeout
Thailicous is a family-owned restaurant located within Henderson. Their menu features both traditional Thai and vegan Thai selections. If you’re unable to choose from their large menu, the Pad Thai and Drunken Noodle are always safe choices.
Rachel’s Kitchen
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Sat) & 7 AM to 5 PM (Sun)
Multiple Locations, RachelsKitchen.com
American
Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates) & Curbside Pickup
Rachel’s Kitchen is a Nevada-based restaurant with a wide variety menu. Featuring salads, gourmet sandwiches, wraps and juices, Rachel’s Kitchen is a refreshing choice in regards to quality.
KoMex Fusion
633 N. Decatur Blvd. #H, komexexpress.com/
11 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Sat) (Sun: Closed)
Korean-Mexican
Delivery(Postmates) & Curbside Pickup
The Korean/Mexican restaurant started as an accident inside a local market back in 2008. Once customers noticed the unique fusion food eaten by the staff, people began frequenting the ethnic market until they opened a standalone restaurant. Their menu features Mexican favorites accentuated by Korean meats and hot sauce.
Parsley Modern Mediterranean
Multiple locations, parsleymediterranean.com/
Mediterranean
Delivery Grubhub, UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates) Curbside pickup
This family-owned Greek restaurant started in L.A before opening a location in Las Vegas back in 2011. Parsley is a Modern Mediterarrian eatery that’s maintained by a core team of workers who have been providing an unforgettable experience for over a decade.
Sojo Ramen
7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 106, Sojo Ramen Facebook
12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Daily)
Japanese Ramen
Delivery (Postmates) or Pickup (702) 987-624
Sojo Ramen is an extraordinary restaurant from Chef John Chien Lee, the man behind Soho Japanese Restaurant and Soho SushiBurrito. The vegan-friendly noodle house offers an exceptional experience for ramen lovers.
Cafe Breizh
3555 S. Fort Apache Rd. #141, www.cafebreizh.com/
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
French Bakery
Delivery(Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub), Curbside pick-up and Takeout
This French Cafe is located in Summerlin where everything is baked on-site. Cafe Breizh is one of the few businesses in Las Vegas who have La Colombe Coffee from premier roasters Todd Carmichael and JP Iberti including the brands “Draft Latte”.