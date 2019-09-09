The third democratic primary debate is being held on Thursday with ten candidates, including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, all on one night.

Unlike the previous two debates, this debate will be one night only and will include the candidates that met both qualifying thresholds. Which needed contributions from at least 130,000 individuals and reach at least 2 percent in four DNC-approved state polls.

These candidates include Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

Back in June, President Trump made it clear during an interview with Fox Business’s, Maria Bartiromo, that he was not interested in watching the democratic debates.

“It just seems very boring, but I’m going to watch it because I have to. That’s part of my life… Do I want to watch it? Do I want to watch these people? It’s a very unexciting group of people,” Trump said.

While Trump’s response may have shocked some people, it left others wondering whether or not people were paying attention.

Vulture reported that the second Democratic debate had 9.2 million viewers across three platforms (CNN, CNN en Español, and digital), with the vast majority of the audience coming from the main CNN feed with 8.7 million.

This was a decrease from the previous debate on NBC, “Just last month, NBC News’s two Democratic debates averaged 15.3 million (night one) and 18.2 million viewers (night two). And in October 2015, CNN’s first Democratic debate of the 2016 cycle notched an audience of 15.3 million.”

The CNN Climate Crisis Town Hall last Wednesday brought up interesting statements from the 10 candidates. This meeting lasted around 7 hours, and each candidate was given 40 minutes to speak.

The New York Times released poll results in June about what readers want from the debate. They reported receiving more than 500 responses, but found “Most readers said they wanted to hear the 2020 presidential candidates discuss specific issues — not just their policy proposals on topics like climate change and health care, but also how, in detail, they would accomplish them.”

The topic of climate change has been one of the most important platforms during the past elections for candidates to speak about. Each candidate released a “comprehensive climate plan” that addressed greenhouse gases, global warming and other time-sensitive issues.

Vox, American news and opinion website, considered Bernie Sanders a winner of the night, and Joe Biden a loser.

With these results and opinions, the third Democratic debate will be full of questions and topics that America wants to hear before making their decision during the 2020 election next November.