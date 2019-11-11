Annie Baker’s The Flick tugged on viewer’s heartstrings because of its relatable content and interesting turn on mental health awareness.

Avery, played by guest artist Trenton Miles Carson, is new to the Flick and just got a job as a custodian. As the shy, awkward new guy working with the loud and proud Sam, played by T.V. Ford, it was obvious he was hiding some things coming into the job.

Carson amazed the audience with his connection to his inner emotion or lack thereof. Compared to his fellow actor Ford and actress Lauren Tauber who played their coworker Rose, Carson’s character development was, by far, the most intriguing.

Ford made the audience chuckle with his humor of his character’s life but he was able to pull off the 30-year-old who lives in his mom’s attic and is hanging on to the dollar he makes at the Flick. His inflections were smooth and powerful to the point where it scared some of the viewers.

Tauber was an interesting character. There were a few mixed emotions coming from the audience when she would mention some crude words but other than that, she managed to fit in as the girl who everyone thought was spunky and oversexualized.

As the play continued with it’s first act, it was obvious Avery was having issues with himself and coming to terms with it. In one scene, he was late to his shift due to his depression. There was another one when he was talking to his therapist who was on vacation.

He was also able to figure out the crush Sam has on Rose fairly quickly after discovering Rose was into him. The relationships between the characters is an aspect that the play touched on quite a bit.

It was obvious when watching the play that all three of the characters weren’t going to be close friends. However, the connection Avery has with Sam is somewhat alluring because he’s happy to converse with someone about a topic that focuses on something different, like movies. When he’s talking to Rose though, the audience was able to tell how upset he is with himself.

Baker has an interesting take when it comes to inputting pauses into the The Flick. Instead of having awkward pauses, the characters are forced to take action instead of just standing still. This made it seem like one has to pay attention otherwise they will miss something happening between the characters.

“[I like the idea] of playing with silence. It gives enough tension but not awkward to the audience,” said Gabby, a UNLV student.

There was a moment in the play where Sam was in Connecticut for his brother’s wedding and Avery and Rose were hanging out, which brought out a lot of interesting aspects of the play. The scene mainly centered on Avery’s mental aspect.

A major portion of this play was for the audience to decipher what they think is wrong with Avery. In addition, Rose trying to instigate a sexual relationship with him showed the attendees that it wasn’t just Avery who was dealing with personal issues.

“[The play] amazingly portrays the complexity of the mental state,” said UNLV student Sienna Scamman.

As the play continued on to it’s second act, Avery showed more emotion regarding the Flick because of the change in ownership. He became more concerned with how the movies were going to be shown.

In the end, with the change of owners and the switch from reels to digital showings, Avery got let go from his job. The revenue was overstated within the past month because of “dinner money,” which was Rose’s and Sam’s way of making a profit by reselling tickets.

All in all, The Flick was performed spectacularly. The pauses were a little off throwing, and there was a moment when Carson stumbled on his line. But if it was him being choked up by his emotions or an actual stumble, the recovery was not bad.

“I feel like people can relate [to the Flick] like the stereotypes and being a parody of themselves,” said CSN student Jorge Luis.

My Rating: B