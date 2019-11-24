CBD filled the Las Vegas Convention Center this past weekend at the CBD.io event. Samples and sales were in high demand all weekend, with over 200 exhibitors and 400 brands to choose from.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a chemical compound from the cannabis plant. According to Health.com, it’s a naturally occurring substance that is used in products like oils, lotions and edibles for the purpose of relaxation, mood-stabilizing, calming and much more.

One common misconception that people have is that CBD will get the user high. Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive.

During the convention, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, Hemp & CBD industry affiliates, and business owners sold their unique products. Among the most popular, were free samples of CBD gummies, CBD vapes, hemp baked goods, lotions, tinctures and even CBD turpentine dabs.

Nima Bean, President of Sales of Honeyroot Wellness, knows a lot about the CBD product but encourages users to do their own research before trying out the products.

“This is one of those products that people’s results will be slightly different based on what they are using them for,” she said. “If you are a consumer, I would empower you to do as much research as you can.”

Area 51 farms, selling and displaying their flower and prerolled joints at the CBD.io convention. Photo by Hayleigh Hayhurst.

With the categories of Medical & Recreational Marijuana Stores and Medical & Recreational Marijuana Growing being in the top 10 growing industries in America, according to IBIS World, growth, production and new products will not be coming to stop anytime soon.

“This is an industry with new products that are emerging that really do seem to have a lot of benefits for a lot of people, and I’m eager to see what science shows in the future,” said Bean.

Along with CBD sales, the weekend offered educational lectures and seminars from experts from the field. Presentations included Sexual CPR with CBD, Underrepresented Voices in Cannabis, How Women are Shaping Markets, Farming and Agriculture, The Importance of Advocacy, talks on regulation and policy among others.

The CBD industry is projected to grow 32 percent over the next five years, according to Market Watch.