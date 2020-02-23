The Health Law Program to host “Health Care Reform and the 2020 Election” conference March 12

The Health Law Program, a partnership between the Boyd School of Law and the School of Public Health, will facilitate a conference with guest lecturers to address the topic of healthcare in politics.



“We want to approach these important issues as ex­perts, rather than as advocates,” says Dr. David Orentli­cher, a Boyd professor, medical doctor and the director of the Health Law Program tells the UNLV News Center.



“Our goal is not to promote one view or another, so much as to make sure that peo­ple who attend can become informed and reach a better understanding of the issues. So whether it’s policymak­ers or the public, they can be in a better position to reach their own conclusions.”



The “Health Care Reform and the 2020 Election” conference will take place at the Boyd School of Law on March 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. UNLV students, staff and faculty who want to attend can RSVP for free at law.unlv.edu.