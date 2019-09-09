UNLV added a new amenity for students this Thursday with its freshly opened Makerspace at Lied Library.

The UNLV Makerspace is a multimedia workshop, recording studio and artspace. The space was previously offices and storage rooms, but the 3,500 square foot space is being put to better use.

The Makerspace offers a number of unique opportunities to students looking to create something new for school projects, including recording studios, both visual and audio, for podcasts, interviews, music, video presentations, and all other manners of possible utilities.

One of many 3D printers that could be found in the Maker Space. These 3D printers can bring to life all dreams and wishes that a printer can make true. Aug. 5, 2019. Photo by Eduardo Rossal.

Additionally, the workshop outside these studios houses a multitude of 3D printers, an industrial laser cutter for precise wood carvings and other physical creations, a vinyl cutter and presser, an advanced sewing machine, a tool chest of hand tools, several workbenches, and a multitude of hanging power outlets.

The listed sum of the bill was $1.8 Million which does not account for the salary of staff, while a solid number hasn’t been given, it will be “Not much over minimum wage” for student employees.

The $1.8 million paid for the resources that the Makerspace provides, to ease project making for engineering students and other such majors that thrive off having readily accessible workspaces for prototyping and tinkering on projects.

The Makerspace isn’t just material resources, however. The staff on hand is capable and led by Richard Wonderly III, an Innovation Specialist with Lied Library who works in the Research and Education division.

Wonderly and Maggie Farrell, Dean of UNLV University Libraries, currently run the Makerspace, with the exception of the recording studios, supervised by Leah Howd, Design Lab Specialist for UNLV University Libraries and the Makerspace. The staff itself, however, is almost entirely UNLV students and is open from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

The innards of the Maker Space. This is where you can learn the tools of creative kind. Aug. 5, 2019. Photo by Eduardo Rossal.

Although the Makerspace is meant to be available to students of every level, there is one barrier to entry, any student wishing to use the resources made available by the Makerspace is required to enroll and complete a mandatory orientation process, so as to be made familiar with the equipment present. Orientations are held fairly frequently and have timetables decided upon on a weekly basis.

Walking through the smooth wooden workbenches lined along the main floor of the space and pass into the air-conditioned room where the 3D printers are located, one gets the optimistic feeling of progress that often accompanies newer technologies. The feeling that UNLV’s future as a science and technology progressive campus is ever-present.