The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation, a nonprofit consumer advocacy and service organization dedicates its time to educate and support individuals affected by bleeding disorders and continues to shine a healing light to the community.

According to the NVNHF website, their mission is to, “improve the quality of care and life for people with Hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease and other inherited bleeding disorders through education, peer support and advocacy.”

The chapter is not a medical provider, nor doctors, but they help the individual the moment a person receives their diagnosis. The chapter provides the education, resources and the support they need to continue living with a bleeding disorder without skipping a beat.

“The Nevada Chapter wraps their arms around people who are living with bleeding disorders,” said Betsy VanDeusen, executive director of the NVNHF.

Flyers for “Unite for Bleeding Disorders. Photo credit: Jose Tabares.

Whether it’s visiting their office, browsing their website, or attending their events, the spreading of information is one of the most important things that the chapter offers.

They offer programs and events that people can attend to learn about different kinds of bleeding disorders and connect with others who suffer from the same illnesses along with different support and resources people can access to help treat their bleeding disorder.

Advocating is very important to the bleeding disorder community and the NVNHF.

“We help the community on how to advocate for themselves, to speak up for themselves and voice their stories,” says Maureen Salazar-Magana, programs manager for the NVNHF.

There are many levels when it comes to advocating in the NVNHF. Advocating can address community needs at the federal level in efforts to gain government funding for improved medical care, services, and education.

The chapter offers different programs for adults, teens, youth, family, and many others to teach those different groups on how to advocate for themselves.

People who suffer learn how to communicate to others the reason for an absence, limiting their activity at school to prevent bleeding, or telling their doctor that you have a bleeding disorder so that they can properly treat you.

Bringing the community together is an important task that the NVNHF takes on to further help the bleeding disorder community.

“We live a different ‘normal’ than everybody else, it’s comforting when you are in an environment where other people who are in your ‘normal,’” Salazar-Magana said.

Every year, the chapter brings the community and their families together for simple gatherings where kids who suffer from bleeding disorders can be surrounded by other kids with the same condition.

“We get kids together periodically throughout the year so they can see other kids like them, so they don’t feel so isolated with a bleeding disorder and that they are different from everybody else,” VanDeusen said.

One of the events that the NVNHF holds is “Camp Independent Firefly,” which is a five day camp for youth 7-17 years of age held every summer at Big Bear, Calif., where kids who suffer from bleeding disorders can experience camp activities in a safe environment.

“We hear a lot from kids that camp was the first time they felt they really belonged somewhere, that they didn’t feel different from everybody else,” Betsy said.

The NVNHF strives to make life living with a bleeding disorder, not as a hindrance, but a disorder to surpass.

The NVNHF holds a meeting that invites the community for a final time in the year. The organization provides multiple sessions throughout the day for different programs including a leadership track, an adult track and a child track.