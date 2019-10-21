In the six years since the show’s conclusion, “Breaking Bad” fans have anxiously awaited a continuation. The fanaticism over the acclaimed AMC television show still has not wavered– the people want more “Breaking Bad.”

The wait for a sequel finally ended on Oct. 11. Viewers got all the gritty drama that they loved from “Breaking Bad” in the Netflix original, “El Camino,” as director Vince Gilligan returned with the highly anticipated epilogue.

Out of all the characters, one whose storyline remained the most open to a revival was Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), last seen drenched in tears fleeing the scene of Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) ambush in Todd’s (Jesse Plemons) 78’ El Camino.

The 122-minute feature revolves around Jesse’s attempt to regain his freedom after months in captivity.

Some may think that the beginning of the movie is slow, as Jesse’s dialogue is sparse, depicting a traumatized and skeptical fugitive on the run. The extensive scenes, however, contribute to the sense of anticipation that Gilligan’s work is known for.

Old friends Badger and Skinny Pete are the first stop on Jesse’s journey, where he cleans up and exchanges the El Camino for something less recognizable. The two friends appear to be living normal and are willing to do anything to help their “hero.”

Through the context of flashbacks, Jesse recollects that his tormentor, Todd, had nearly $1 million stashed away in his apartment.

Jesse spends an extended period sneaking into Todd’s abandoned apartment and destroying it in search of the money, which he finds at the same time that two cops arrive.

We think that Jesse is toast, but he soon discovers that they are former associates of Todd also in search of the money. Jesse negotiates with one of the thugs, Neil Kandy, getting away with a third of the money.

His next stop is to see Ed Galbraith (Robert Forster), also known as the man in “Breaking Bad” who helped Walt start anew in New Hampshire.

After minutes of begging him for help, Ed finally admits to Jesse that he is “the disappearing guy,” but he requires that he pays him $300,000 for his help.

Jesse is short $1,800 and Ed says there is no deal. This was slightly unrealistic because it is unlikely anyone would pass up a $282,200 payday over a $1,800 discrepancy. But nonetheless, it leaves viewers at the edges of their seats.

Jesse ultimately kills Kandy and takes his cut of the money, making him even closer to escaping Albuquerque. Jesse’s character has truly learned from his past and has a more mature and hardened persona.

The film makes us wait for 94-minutes until Walt and Jesse are reunited in what feels like a deleted scene from the season two episode, “4 Days Out.”

We are reminded of the early nature of Walt and Jesse’s friendship–Walt schooling Jesse on the pronunciation of the enzyme “bromelain,” and Jesse comforting Walt as he coughs.

Though it felt too short, revisiting the dynamic relationship that was so integral to the series gives viewers a warm feeling. Walt tells Jesse that “[he] is really lucky that he didn’t have to wait his whole life to do something special.”

This line catapults the storyline into its final scene, where, with the help of Ed, he begins his new life in Alaska where he can do just that.

Here, Jesse gets a new identity and is seen wearing a white turtleneck among piles of snow, illustrating a clean slate and a fresh start in “the last frontier.” Before Ed leaves, we see that Jesse’s final goodbye is in the form of a letter to Brock Cantrillo, the son of his murdered girlfriend, Andrea.

The film ends with yet another flashback to a conversation between Jesse and his old fling, Jane, where she tells him that he should make decisions for himself.

This is essentially what Jesse did throughout the entire movie. He paved his way to freedom with his nothing-to-lose attitude, giving way to a satisfying closure.

Overall, this film was full of the drama that got “Breaking Bad” popular to begin with. The cinematography is as artistic as ever, using time-lapses, and point-of-view camera shots to harken back to the familiarity of the series.

Gilligan also incorporates many “Easter eggs” into the shots, including a Lydia and Todd inspired snow globe and Goodman’s vacant law offices.

Some scenes are unnecessary, such as the scene with antagonist Kandy and his crew welcoming a group of female escorts to their property before Jesse kills him. This wastes 3 to 4 valuable minutes of time that could be better spent following up with old characters.

It would have been nice to see Skyler and Walt Jr., but “El Camino” is not Walt’s story. That was “Breaking Bad.” This is Jesse’s story, which is why secondary characters from his world, like Skinny Pete and Jane, are revisited.

The film gives viewers a reprise for Jesse where we otherwise would have had to use our imagination. In that sense, it is successful and worth the six-year-long wait.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions at the end of the film. What happened to Walt’s family? Does Skinny Pete get interrogated about where Jesse is? Will Jesse and Saul ever meet again?

For now, superfans can get their fix and hope for answers when they tune in for season 5 of the spinoff show, “Better Call Saul,” planned to premiere in 2020.