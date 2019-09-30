There is word going around NFL circles that Washington Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden might be calling his final game against the Giants while donning the title for the treasured franchise that has done so remarkably well over the last 20 years.

Except that Gruden is just another doomed name added onto the deep pile of unpleasantries created by Dan Snyder, team owner and the guy at the end of all the pointed fingers for why Washington has been such a mess for the last however many years.

Gruden is a solid coach. Just last year, the team had a winning record heading into the ‘meaningful football’ time of season with Alex Smith at the helm and 33-year-old Adrian Peterson toting the rock 20 times a game. Then, the Redskins did what the Redskins do so well and ended up with an even longer list of injuries, including Smith.

There seems to be so much instability in the communication between head coach, general manager, and ownership for the Redskins. One party wants one thing, while another party wants something different. The reality is neither have been on the same page for quite awhile. RG3 fell victim to this lack of communication.

Jay Gruden deserves better. The fans deserve better. Dwayne Haskins deserves better.

Fantasy Football Complaint

What an absolute brutal year for RB1’s across every fantasy football league, with the exception of Dalvin Cook.

Just about every drafted running back in the first three rounds of said fantasy draft has underperformed up to this point for their teams. Some of those individuals include Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, Kerryon Johnson, James Conner, Joe Mixon.

It is especially challenging due to the notion that running backs are the chosen ones to be the backbone of every fantasy team.

That has most certainly not been the case this season. Here is to hoping the slump won’t last much longer.

Former Rebs in action

UNLV has a pair of former cornerbacks in the NFL in Torry McTyer and Robert Jackson, along with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

McTyer was recently signed to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, but played two years in Miami and made four starts in 2018 for Miami.

Jackson currently is under contract with the Cleveland Browns. He has not recorded any in-game statistics but should suit up against the Ravens with top corners Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward both out for Cleveland.

Valoaga is now under contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He last appeared in a professional game during the 2017 season with the Detroit Lions.