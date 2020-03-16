Where were you when the COVID-19 virus took over the world?



What started off as rumours about games played in empty stadiums has since escalated into an international fallout as nearly every professional sports league has been cancelled or postponed. As the world tries to figure out the COVID-19 pandemic, sports has been put on the sidelines.



The NBA (National Basketball Association) suspended its season following the news of players with positive results for the coronavirus, including Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert. Additionally, the NHL (National Hockey League), MLS (Major League Soccer), MLB (Major League Baseball), Champions League and more quickly followed in the NBA’s footsteps.



The NCAA announced the cancelation of March Madness for men’s and women’s basketball. All NCAA sanctioned Spring sports were also suspended.



The scheduled NFL Draft that was supposed to occur here in Las Vegas in the coming months has also reportedly been postponed, according to Hub Arkush with Shaw Media Illinois.



On top of that, effective immediately, all Mountain West Conference school Spring sports will be canceled, according to a statement from Javan Hedlund, the associate commissioner of the Mountain West Conference. This includes UNLV.



UNLV in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, announced the university will be transitioning to online courses only for the remainder of the semester.



As of now, there is no definitive timeline for when the major league sports will return.



According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said recently there will be at least a “30 day hiatus” before re-evaluation of where the league and the country stands with the COVID-19 virus.



The opening day for MLB was postponed two weeks along with Spring Training immediately canceled, the league announced.



As we find out more information, we at the Scarlet and Gray Free Press will keep you updated.