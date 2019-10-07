UNLV invites students, faculty and staff to participate in its third annual Art Walk to honor the Southern Nevada art community on Friday.

This event will be filled with food from local vendors, live performances and a wide variety of visual arts. The Art Walk will also feature a lighting design collaboration by the theatre and dance departments and Student Union and Events Services.

The East Mall will be completely lined with different opportunities to engage with art. From ballet class by the rose garden to design investigations with the School of Architecture, this event will be filled with variety.