Tiger King: A 7 Episode Fever Dream

Since its release on March 20, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has become a national sensation, captivating all who have pressed play, and resulting in the oversaturation of tiger related memes and jokes across all social media platforms.

The content is undeniably addicting. If you’ve seen it, you know and if you’ve somehow managed to put off watching it you’ve probably gathered some context clues via conversations on and offline. Full disclosure, this review will include many spoilers.

Filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin directed a seven-episode docuseries which follows Joe Maldonado-Passage, the man who self describes as a “redneck, gun-toting, mullet-sporting, tiger-tackling, gay polygamist.” Who owned a shanty-like zoo which housed over two-hundred exotic cats, unsuccessfully ran for two seats of government and created cringe-worthy b-film music videos.

Carole Baskin is the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida and the wife of a missing millionaire. Being an animal rights activist and going after Maldonado-Passage has led to a mutual hatred between the two. This hatred resulted in countless lawsuits and social media feuds over time which eventually ends up with Maldonado-Passage being incarcerated for a failed murder for hire plot against his nemesis.

Eric Goode, one of the filmmakers, sought out to make the show about the abuse against big cats, but the bizarre people who owned the animals overshadowed the issue.

Fueled by side stories and characters such as the cult-like operation being run by another private zoo owner know as “Doc” Bhagavan Antle, the self-proclaimed Scarface of the big cat world Mario Tabraue and Jeff Lowe, the shady businessman who uses tiger cubs to lure women into sleeping with him and his wife.

There is also the showing of expired meat donated by Wal-Mart that is used to feed the animals, employees and visitors at Maldonado-Passage’s zoo. It’s an awful rollercoaster ride that viewers can barely make sense of yet can’t look away from.

Another aspect of the series that sticks out is that of Maldonado-Passage’s polygamy. For most of the series, Maldonano-Passage is married to two men at once and he admits to knowing they were not homosexual. Both were promised the excitement of being around big cats and access to drugs during the relationship.

This eventually led to the tragic suicide of one of his husbands Travis Maldonado which left Maldonado-Passage grieving for a short time before moving on to his next husband only a couple months later.

Carole Baskin seemed to be the least unhinged person on the show until the discussion of her missing husband Jack “Don” Lewis comes into play. Questionable circumstances arise and Lewis’ ex-wife shares her blatant fear of Baskin. Baskin’s eerily scripted recollection of the day her husband disappeared in 1997 leaves you feeling uncertain of her innocence in the matter.

There are no favorites at the end of watching the series, only more questions. Each person is almost as awful as the last and there is a sense of wanting all parties involved to be incarcerated.

Tiger King serves more as a trashy reality show and lacks the substance that would normally be apparent in a documentary. Each topic that holds any sense of importance is on a touch and go basis, always going back to the crazy antics of Maldonado-Passage. Nonetheless, it’s a good way to pass the time and stay in the loop.