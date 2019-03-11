Jack Trent captured his first collegiate win at the 2019 Southern Highlands Collegiate. The win did not come easily, as Trent had to endure a sudden-death playoff after he was tied following the third round.



Trent held a three-shot lead at the beginning of the third round, with his lead growing to as large as five throughout the day.



While Trent concluded his final holes of the tournament, Cole Hammer from the University of Texas, birdied his final three holes. He tied with Trent at 10-under at the conclusion of the tournament.



The two players went to a sudden-death playoff. On the first hole, Trent put his ball into the bunker, he thought that would be the end of his chances.



“I thought I was going to lose it there, but he (Cole Hammer) missed his putt and I felt rejuvenated and capitalized on some good wedge shots. I wasn’t really thinking when I was going through it,” Trent said.



After a rough opening hole, where both players bogeyed the first playoff hole, they both pared the second. The third playoff hole was at the 18th hole, and on Trent’s third time at the hole that day, he birdied it to claim the victory.



The win at Southern Highlands Golf Club came with much more meaning for Trent besides it being his first collegiate tournament victory.



“This is my first college win so for it to be here in my hometown after moving from Australia and then to be playing in the Shriners’ PGA Tour event in Las Vegas as well, I’m just at a loss for words. This is so cool,” Trent said.



Trent, who was born in Australia, moved to Las Vegas later on with his family. He graduated from Palo Verde High School, where he won two state titles.



With the victory, Trent earns an exemption into the Professional Golfers Association Tour’s (PGA Tour), Shriners Open tournament at the Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Summerlin in October.



“It was tremendous,” UNLV men’s golf head coach Dwaine Knight said. “To be able to play in the Shriners event is a wonderful opportunity for him. All of our guys have the dream to play on the PGA Tour and now he has a spot.”



In his 32nd season as head coach of the UNLV men’s golf program, Dwaine Knight has always stressed finishing out strong, whether it be in the classroom or on the golf course. He was proud of how Trent finished in the playoff holes.



“He didn’t hit a good drive on the first playoff hole. It was actually plugged in the bunker and a really tough lie,” Knight said, “He hit some great shots from there. The shot he hit on the last hole that won it was just fantastic.”



The Rebels had nine golfers competing in the tournament, and there were a total of 15 teams and 81 individuals competing.



UNLV, as a team, tied for 7th, with a two-day total score of one-under-par. Oklahoma won the team tournament by one shot over Texas.



Up Next



UNLV will have a week off before the next tournament. The Rebels will travel to Tucson, Arizona, for the NIT Invitational hosted by the University of Arizona. The tournament runs March 18-19.