With six more road games left on the schedule, the UNLV baseball team lost their midweek contest against UC Riverside Tuesday, April 30 by a score of 11-7.

In the team’s first two meetings of the year, the Rebels scored an average of 11.5 runs per game.

UNLV now falls to 6-12 on the road with the next six games being away from Earl E. Wilson Stadium. For context, the Rebels hold a 19-9 record on it’s homefield.

Three games in Houston lies next on the schedule for UNLV as the team will take it 25-21 overall record into Texas.

With both teams tallying 12 hits apiece and both having respective innings scoring five or more runs, the offense came in bunches. However, that does not seem to matter to UNLV head coach Stan Stolte.

“I really don’t care how we score as long as we score runs. We can have big innings or score more often, I’ll take either,” he said.

Stolte’s group struck first and led 5-0 after a big second inning explosion on a huge three-run blast from junior shortstop Bryson Stott, his team-leading tenth of the season.

The All-American went 3-for-4 with that home run, three RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk. Stott is tied for first in the Mountain West for walks.

Stolte said, “We need all of our guys to be playing well at the end of the season, not just Bryson. When he’s playing well though it sure helps.”

At one point, UNLV led 7-2 before UCR scored the last nine runs of the game of a three-inning span.

Due to the offensive onslaught, both teams were forced to tax their bullpen. UNLV used six pitchers in a losing effort. Everyone was allowed a hit, and all but one allowed a run to score.

UCR, on the other hand, needed to use seven different pitchers in order to obtain the win.

Junior pitcher Bradley Spooner started but only went two full innings, allowing two hits, one run and he walked one batter.

Stolte admitted after the game that scheduling is always in mind when making decisions regarding the bullpen, especially moving forward with nine games left on the schedule.

“Yes, we are trying to keep arms fresh for the last two conference weekends, we even left a couple of guys at home. [I’m] still hoping a couple of guys step up in the bullpen,” he said.

Junior pitcher Tallon Thomason earned his first loss (1-1) in his shortest stint of all 13 pitchers used during the game. He gave up three hits, and four runs (two of them earned), while striking out one and walking one in two-thirds innings of work.