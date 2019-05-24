Coming into the weekend series with the Fresno State Bulldogs, the UNLV Rebel baseball team had control of its own destiny regarding the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

However, the Rebels dropped all three of its scheduled games against the No. 1 team in the conference. Yet, with a San Jose State loss in its season finale, UNLV knew it had locked up the third spot in the tournament.

For the second consecutive year, the Mountain West has taken the top-four of the seven conference teams to its final competition.

This year’s tournament is hosted by the University of Nevada – Reno, which is the former team of UNLV head coach Stan Stolte.

In early March, UNLV took two of three at Fresno State by seven total runs with the largest margin of victory being four runs.

However, it was the opposite this time around as the Rebels were swept at home by an average of nine runs despite sporting a 19-9 home record coming into the series.

The first inning was a thorn UNLV’s side during the three-game set being outscored 10-0 in the opening frame.

Now, the Rebels are 27-27 overall, missing out on the chance to have back-to-back 30-win regular seasons since the 2013-14 seasons.

Furthermore, UNLV is 14-16 in the Mountain West and will have a date with the No. 2 San Diego State Aztecs, the same team who ended the Rebels’ season last year.

This year’s team is 2-1 against the Aztecs.

Thursday L, 7-0

Four first-inning runs was enough as UNLV tallied four total hits in the entire ballgame.

“[Fresno State starter Ryan] Jensen was dominating. It was men against boys,” Stolte said. “Our young kids were overmatched, but those are the types of pitchers you’ll eventually have to beat if you want to win championships.”

Jensen overpowered the Rebels going eight full innings, only allowing three hits holding UNLV scoreless. In addition, he had six 1-2-3 innings.

Freshman second baseman Edarian Williams had one of those hits off Jensen and was the only Rebel batter with two hits on the day going 2-for-4.

Fresno State had ten total hits including at least one by the first six batters in the lineup.

Redshirt junior starter Ryan Hare lost his second decision in his last three starts. He pitched five innings, allowing five runs to cross on eight hits, striking out three and walking three.

On the year, Hare is 7-4, while the team is 1-10 when scoring two runs or less.

Friday L, 16-5

Two three-run home runs by the visiting team sent a seismic shockwave through Earl E. Wilson Stadium as Fresno State throttled UNLV for the second consecutive game.

Junior starter Cameron Jabara was touched up in his five innings of work as the Bulldogs put seven runs on the board (six were earned) on seven hits. Jabara also struck out four while walking two.

In a turn of events from the day before, the Rebel offense woke up a little but would continue to have its momentum thwarted.

In the sixth inning, Fresno State exploded for six runs on five hits including one of those three-run home runs. The other took place in the first inning with no one out.

While it won’t look like it on the final box score, both teams left nine runners stranded on base.

Saturday L, 11-4

Not knowing if a win was necessary, Senior Day was spoiled after a 3-0 first inning turned into a 7-0 lead for the Bulldogs by the end of the third inning.

Redshirt junior and son of Hall-of-Fame pitcher and UNLV pitching coach Greg Maddux, Chase Maddux, lost a third straight decision.

In his two-plus innings of work, he gave up seven runs on seven hits, walking one. He also did not strike out one batter, which marks the fourth time he’s done that this season.

No pitcher used pitched over 2 ⅔ innings and a total of six pitchers was used. In addition, all allowed a hit but one.

Three Rebels turned in two-hit days including Williams who went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Senior catcher Vince Taormina went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Lastly, junior outfielder Grant Robbins went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and he struck out once. He was one of 11 strikeouts on the night for Las Vegas hitters compared to just five for Fresno State batters.