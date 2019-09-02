Leadership and Public Service are two of the most crucial understandings for any future lawyer to have along with being able to hold up a great argument.

UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law will host a day-long symposium that will focus on Leadership and Public Service on Sept. 12, all under the direction of Gov. Brian Sandoval.

This event will feature all-day panels, including a Western Governors Panel featuring Govs. Christine Gregoire of Washington, Mary Fallin of Oklahoma and David Freudenthal of Wyoming at 9:30 am.

At 10:50 am there will be a Nevada Senator Panel, which includes Sens. Harry Reid, Richard Bryan, and Dean Heller.

There will also be a Nevada Governor Panel at 1:30 pm and a Judicial Panel at 2:30 pm, followed by a 3:30 pm reception.

In 2019, UNLV’s School of Law welcomed Sandoval as a Distinguished Fellow in Law and Leadership.

Sandoval partnered with the law school to create The Law and Leadership Program. It is meant to prepare students to be future lawyers, to take leadership positions in government and public service, bring together national and state leaders and scholars by discussing leadership theory and application, and to further the academic study of leadership and the role and ethics of lawyers in leadership positions.

Joseph Dagher, a UNLV Boyd School of Law graduate, who is now a Business Court Law Clerk for Nancy L. Allf, is very pleased to see Sandoval’s presence on campus, “Governor Sandoval is a wonderful addition to the Boyd and UNLV community. Law students now have a very unique opportunity to interact with and learn from a prominent lawyer, judge, and in my opinion, the greatest governor Nevada has to offer.”

Later this month, on Sept. 24, the UNLV School of Law will welcome FBI Director James Comey to their Law and Leadership Program Speaker Series. To attend Gov. Sandoval’s Leadership and Public Service symposium, RSVP on Eventbrite.