Five North American wind musicians will take the stage in the Rando-Grillot Recital Hall as WindSync on Oct. 29.

As part of the UNLV Chamber Music Society’s 2019-2020 season, WindSync is set to bring an intimate and joyful concert to UNLV. Performing from memory, the group connects with the audience quickly and captivates them with their talent.

The quintet has been recognized as winners of the Concert Artists Guild and Frisco national competitions as well as finalists in the M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition.

Tickets are available through the Performing Arts Center Box Office for $30.