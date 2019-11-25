A spirited comeback effort by the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels fell flat as the team dropped its second consecutive home game.

“Going into this game, we said we’d have to earn a win,” junior guard Amauri Hardy said. “We showed a lot of fight but unfortunately we weren’t able to pull out the win.”

UNLV lost 72-68 to the undefeated SMU Mustangs Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The loss drops the Rebels to 1-2 on this current four-game homestand.

“We’re done with moral victories,” head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “Our guys played hard [but] we didn’t play winning basketball when it came time to win and that’s on me and we’re going to get it right.

“I don’t care if I don’t sleep in the process, that’s not good enough and it’s going to get better here — fast.”

Overall, UNLV is 2-5 in the early going of what Hardy called a “long season.”

“We have to keep our heads up and continue to grind each and every day,” junior guard Amari Hardy said. “Continue to embrace the process — winning is not easy.”

The Rebels have one more game before heading on to the road and they will host Jackson State on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

SMU built a lead as large as 13 points in the first half while UNLV was only able to build one as large as two.

“They switched all the ball screens and stood us up,” Otzelberger said. “We’ve got to play with pace. Two things: One we’ve got to get stops so we can get the ball movement we need and two, we need to get intentional about playing through switching.”

In the second half, SMU would build it back up to 13 on several occasions, only to have UNLV battle back.

The Rebels were able to cut the deficit to as little as two points.

“Just trying to get the ball in the paint and get a post touch,” Hardy said. “We tried that at times but they ended up switching a lot on ball screens.”

Again, the outcome is not enough for Otzelberger at this stage of the year.

“I need to do a better job of making sure that they understand out of every timeout, we need to do exactly what we need to do,” Otzelberger said. “Because right now, the effort thing is great but winning is totally different.

“Our execution out of timeouts isn’t what it needs to be and it needs to get better.”

UNLV’s leading scorer coming into the game had a rough start to things after he got in some foul trouble early. Hardy’s first points didn’t come until 6:20 left in the first half. His next field goal wasn’t until a little over 12 minutes left in the second half.

Hardy got into a rhythm before the end of the game and would finish with 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field including 4-of-12 from three-point range.

As a team, UNLV shot 36 percent from the floor while SMU shot 50 percent.

The Rebels did have four players in double-figures, led by sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton’s 18 points. He had all but two of UNLV’s bench points.

Junior forward Donnie Tillman also chipped in with 13 points while junior forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 10 points.

The Rebels did win the rebound battle, 36-27, over the Mustangs.

Moreover, after committing four turnovers in the first four and a half minutes, UNLV settled down and finished the game with 10 total.