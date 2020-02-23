San Diego State is undefeated no more.



UNLV dominated on the road at San Diego State to hand the program its first loss of the season, 66-63. The win by the Rebels ends a 26-game winning streak for the Aztecs.



In addition, the win over No. 4 SDSU is the highest win over a ranked opponent on the road since beating No. 2 Arkansas in 1991. That season, UNLV went undefeated in the regular season.



Now the Rebels (15-14, 10-6) will head back home for Senior Night Wednesday, Feb. 26 to take on the Boise State Broncos.



UNLV currently sits in a three-way tie for fifth (above Boise State, below Colorado State) in the Mountain West Conference standings with two games left in the regular season.



Prior to the start of the game, the Aztecs unveiled their Mountain West Regular Season Championship banner.



Over the next 40 minutes of action, SDSU would lead for one minute and 41-seconds with UNLV building a lead as large as 14 points in the second half while leading for over 36 minutes.



The double-digit lead for the Rebels was only the second time all season the Aztecs trailed by double-figures.



Defense told the story as UNLV held SDSU to 33 percent shooting in the first half including going 2-for-12 from three-point range.



On the other hand, the Rebels shot 58 percent from the floor and made six of their 13 three-point attempts taking a 12-point lead into halftime.



The Aztecs were held 13 points under their season average for points while also being held almost 10 percentage points lower than their field goal percentage average for the year.



UNLV was led in scoring by senior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long with 19 points off-the-bench. His scoring performance helped his team win the bench points battle, 26-4.



Mitrou-Long even performed a highlight play when he inbounded the ball off of SDSU’s Matt Mitchell’s back with under 15 seconds left in regulation.



Mitchell would recover and push Mitrou-Long in the back going down the sideline, which was ruled a common foul.



Mitrou-Long’s two made free throws put the game out of reach after the Aztecs cut the Rebel lead to one-point.



The other two UNLV players who scored in double figures were guards Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton who scored 17 points and 11 points respectively.



Hardy’s offensive breakout comes after being held to just two points in the two teams’ first meeting of the season.



Hamilton continued his double-digit scoring streak that dates back to December and now stands at 16 consecutive games.



UNLV head coach TJ Otzelberger opted to go with a five-guard lineup at times during the rivalry win.



The five players listed 6’5” or higher logged a combined 64 minutes with the highest mark being junior forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong’s 16 minutes off-the-bench.