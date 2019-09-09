Phone queues of over 300 people and lines with up to six-hour waits make the financial aid office one of the most daunting places to be at UNLV.

Every semester, there are undoubtedly multiple students who have issues with their financial aid, whether it be forgetting to fill out the required paperwork, or confusion about when financial aid is being dispersed. The only way to get the issue solved is to go to the office in the Student Service Complex.

“Students who had month-long delays happened probably because of the due dates. Our financial aid opens Oct. 1, so any time you do it after that the later it will come.” Makenzie Dean, a program director at the UNLV Financial Aid office said that for some students there was around a two-week delay in financial aid disbursement.

“We had one student who had problems paying his rent, but that ended up being a situation that wasn’t with financial aid. It was with his loans,” said Dean. “His biggest problem was not answering his emails.”

Dean says that email about verification are sent to students’ .edu email, therefore students who do not check this often miss these warnings.

She said that most financial aid issues worsen when students take too long to make it into the office, “The call lists get very heavy around July and August, but when you have problems with your FAFSA, let’s say you turn it on Oct. 1, you will start getting emails in February.”

This is a recurring issue. On Jan. 16, UNLV Financial Aid (@UNLV_FinAidSch) tweeted, “As you may have heard, spring disbursements have been delayed for many students due to an error in the PeopleSoft system. Our functional architects are working through this and we are hoping to have a resolution soon.”

“Most students do them the day school starts, which shouldn’t happen, so it does make the process for verification forms go by slower. Obviously, if we had more people we would get more things done verification process slower,” Dean said. The understaffing makes the process more difficult when it comes to verification forms.

Understaffing does make disbursement slower as well since each students’ loans are disbursed separately. Currently, Dean estimates the financial aid office employs 30 staff members, but she says that “there are a lot of empty desks.”

There are student positions, but Dean and the financial aid office are looking to hire upper positions, such as an Administrative Assistant.

“The upper positions are the ones that approve everything, so when there are not a lot of people who are supervisors it takes longer to accept things,” Dean said.

The financial aid office still has an average wait time of two and a half hours. They can be contacted at 833-318-1228 and in SCC-A room 232.