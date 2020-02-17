For those of us who found ourselves lacking in companionship on Friday evening, UNLV’s improv show was a welcome relief from the bitter sting of the single lifestyle. UNLV’s improv troupe has been offering free shows to the UNLV community for a while now, with the performances being as beneficial to the players as the audience- the group’s mission statement, after all, is “For those who want to improve themselves by improv-ing themselves”. However, it can’t help but feel that their somewhat sparsely attended Valentine’s Day show was more for the sake of the attendees.



The show itself was a tad long—2 hours and 5 minutes—and suffered from some of the hallmarks of typical collegiate improv. Using outrageous voicework, exaggerated body language and repetitious gags in order to supplement a lack of genuinely clever or amusing jokes was a crutch that UNLV Improv did tend to lean a little heavily upon, but the performers are far from professional actors or comedians, and so a little leeway should be granted to people who are simply trying their hand at entertainment.



Funnily enough, despite the shortcoming, one can’t help but feel a sense of catharsis from the show. True, it wasn’t always funny—at one point, during a game called “Challenge” that lasted almost 20 minutes, a gentleman in the audience audibly sighed and checked his watch—but the performance was earnest even at its most incomprehensible and it never seemed like the performers were desperate or flailing, a trap that many an improv troupe has fallen prey to.



Of course, it is a recognized fact that improv comedy requires an energetic and attentive audience. It isn’t uncommon to hear that an improv show met with a chilly audience outputs just such a performance. On this account, UNLV improv was mostly fortunate; excepting a few outliers like the aforementioned deep sigher, the audience seemed jovial, and responsive.



In short, UNLV’s improv troupe seems to be relatively hit or miss with its humor, but when it hits, it hits hard, and really one shouldn’t expect more from such a chaotic art form. If you find yourself at a UNLV Improv show, it would be my recommendation to lay down prejudices or expectation, and enjoy it for what it is: silly, hectic, slightly messy fun.