A 17-point swing from halftime to get the game into overtime was not even for the UNLV Runninâ€™ Rebels in the teamâ€™s latest road loss.

UNLV dropped an overtime contest, 72-65, at Cincinnati to drop to 3-6 on the season.

It was the Rebels third overtime game in the first month-plus of the season, all losses.

The teamâ€™s three-game road trip continues with a Mountain West contest with the Fresno State Bulldogs Wednesday, Dec. 4.

UNLV overcame multiple scoring droughts on the way to forcing overtime in a game where it led for a majority of it including a lead as large as 12 points.

The Rebels saw droughts spanning two minutes, five minutes and eight minutes flipping the scoreboard and allowing the Bearcats to build a lead as large as 10.

Senior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 14 of his career-high 29 points in the first half when UNLVâ€™s leading scorer Amauri Hardy struggled from the field.

Hardy shot 3-of-13 from the field in the first 20 minutes of action scoring nine points. All three makes were three-pointers as he attempted nine.

Cincinnati turned itâ€™s defensive attention to Mitrou-Long in the second half as he didnâ€™t score his first points until 1:12 left in regulation.

He went onto score 11 of the teamâ€™s last 14 points including the game-tying three-pointer to send the game into the extra period.

Aside from Mitrou-Longâ€™s 29 points, Hardy was the only other Rebel in double figures with 13.

UNLV played some exceptional defense on Cincyâ€™s Jarron Cumberland, who was held to a season-low three points in last yearâ€™s meeting between the teams.

At halftime of this contest, Cumberland was limited to five points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field.

Cumberland finished with 20 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor but he made 12 of his 17 free throw attempts.

Even with the win Cincinnati as a team shot 39 percent from the field and 26 percent from three-point range.

The Rebels did force the Bearcats into 12 turnovers and scored 13 points off of them. However, they turned the ball over 17 times themselves and allowed Cincy to score 21 points off of those.

