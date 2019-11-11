Protestors gathered to bring awareness to the treatment of the Uyghurs people in Xinjiang, China last Friday.

Demonstrators met at the free speech zone on the UNLV campus and made their way to Pida Plaza for speeches, prayer and poetry in support of the Uyghurs. The speakers focused on the issue of “profits over human life,” as it is causing the lack of action and speaking out on China’s conduct toward the Uyghurs.

There are reports of a million detained Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Satisfied by attendance at the event, Mahir Hussein, president of UNLV Muslim Student Association and organizer of the protest, said the protesters “definitely made [themselves] heard on campus.”

Mahir Hussein, president of UNLV Muslim Student Association, speaking about the treatment of the Uyghurs in China. Nov. 8, 2019. Photo by Eduardo Rossal.

“I think it is crazy as we grow older and transition to adulthood… this prioritizing of money,” Hussien said. “People, institutions and governments are prioritizing their pockets over the lives and wellbeing of their fellow man.”

Ra’fat Khalaf, a former president of the MSA, spoke about the cruel history of human civilization.

Khalaf stated, to address the issues of other nations, Americans should too address the wrongs that were committed by early settlers.

“Make no mistake. The United States is very much complicit in this violence towards [the Uyghur],” Khalaf said. “The United States, ethnic genocide of its own indigenous populations. Of its slaver and the Jim Crow South” and the inspiration for Nazi Germany’s concentration camps.

“It’s no surprise that China is taking a page from the United States’ playbook,” Khalaf said. “Imprisoning and ethnically cleansing of the Muslim population of China.”

Khalaf addressed the developing issues at the southern border of the United States regarding the Uyghurs. As there are thousands of migrant children in detention camps.

“They are connected. It’s two supremacist notions of who belongs and who doesn’t,” Khalaf said. “That’s very much the idea at the southern border. It’s rooted in white supremacy.”

Due to the long-distance between UNLV campus and Xinjiang, China, Hussien urges Americans to use their freedom of speech and contact their representatives in Congress to fight for the rights of the Uyghurs.

“If the world starts talking about it, then things can change,” Hussien said. “If you see oppression being done, it is your moral responsibility to do whatever you can, as a human being, to stand up against it.”