After starting the season 1-0, the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels have lost three straight games, albeit all against power-five conferences.

Most recently, the team suffered a 71-54 loss to UCLA Friday, Nov. 15 at Pauley Pavilion.

UNLV drops to 0-3 all-time at Pauley Pavilion and 0-6 all-time against UCLA outright.

Moreover, the team dropped both games during this California road trip, plummeting the team’s overall record to 1-3.

The Rebels drew as close as nine points after trailing by as many as 22 points in the first half after the Bruins suffered a five-minute stretch without making a field goal.

However in the first half, UNLV suffered two separate scoring droughts of more than three minutes building an insurmountable deficit.

After being tied at five, UCLA reeled off a 14-0 run to take control of the game.

Despite going into halftime down 40-28, the Rebels shot 41 percent but allowed the Bruins to shoot 48 percent.

The junior tandem of guard Amauri Hardy and forward Donnie Tillman were almost all of the offense for UNLV combining for 18 of the team’s points.

With 4:04 left in the first half, senior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long drained a three-pointer marked the first field made by somebody other than Hardy and Tillman.

With under two minutes left, sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton made a layup, becoming the fourth different Rebel to score a basket and would be the last as all four aforementioned players accounted for all the team’s second half points.

It wasn’t the cleanest first half with UCLA tallying seven but forcing UNLV into 10. Furthermore, the Bruins capitalized to score 18 points off those turnovers while the Rebels only scored four.

The stingy defense kept the Rebels from scoring a fast break point in the first 20 minutes.

However, UNLV cleaned it up committing only five second half turnovers.

Junior guard Jonah Antonio was confined to actually missing his only field goal attempt in 11 minutes.

Senior forward Nick Blair was also limited to only 12 minutes after entering the game with an illness.