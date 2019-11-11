Tech industry leader, Intel, is collaborating with Caesars Entertainment and UNLV to create Black Fire Innovation, a new research and technology hub with the purpose of driving the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industry.

Opening in January 2020, Black Fire Innovation will be an academic incubator where students, entrepreneurs and private industry leaders can test research and concepts. Additionally, it will be a collaborative center where researchers can test new ideas and products.

Black Fire Innovation’s mission is to showcase emerging technologies, spur creativity and entrepreneurship, enhance collaboration and partnership, as well as drive new opportunities for partners and students.

Located at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, the lab takes up the 122-acre land because of the space needed for the research.

In order to enhance customer experience, the space will have a mock casino floor, an esports arena and replica hotel rooms. With UNLV’s Division of Research and Economic Development and Caesars Entertainment occupying the space, they’ll work on an integrated work system that works with retail, entertainment, hospitality and other related matters.

With Intel’s help, UNLV and Caesars Entertainment will work with blockchain, data automation, robotic automation and artificial intelligence. The space will have a software and development lab as well as a 3D printer maker space to make ideas into realities.

“Intel’s technical expertise onsite will accelerate research and development activities for our teams and partners,” said Zach Miles, UNLV assistant vice president for economic development.

“It will prepare our students for integration into future-focused hospitality roles.”

In 2014, Intel partnered with UNLV along with Switch to bring one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to Las Vegas. As of today, the supercomputer has been at UNLV helping with hospitality, health care, neurosciences and more.

Intel will take residency at the Black Fire Innovation where experts will mentor and guide student interns and partners on course curriculum.

Black Fire Innovation will also give students opportunities to intern for the tech hub. It will also provide extra lecture halls and presentation facilities so students can learn in the best environment possible.

As an institution with more than 31,000 students and around 3,500 faculty and staff, UNLV is recognized as part of the top 3 percent for the nation’s top research institutions.

UNLV has also collaborated with Caesars Entertainment on plenty of projects in the past.

Caesars Entertainment is one of the most diversified casino-entertainment providers in the industry next to MGM Resorts. Since Caesars Entertainment focuses on bringing loyalty and value towards their guests, this project is just another way to build a connection with their visitors.

“With a proven track record of continually advancing the future of technology, Intel will elevate Black Fire Innovation while also advising OIT, visual analytics, and bleeding-edge computing capabilities,” said John Celona, vice president of business innovation and technology strategy.

The Black Fire Innovation will not only become a research space for partners and students but it will provide many opportunities to delve deeper into thoughts and ideas that require more time for research and testing.