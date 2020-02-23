UNLV receives $9 million to enhance tribal gaming and law programs

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians gifted UNLV $9 million to support education related to tribal gaming operations and law. This donation will not only fund course development and an endowed chair at the Harrah College of Hospitality but also support curricular, faculty and programs at the Boyd School of Law.



The Harrah College of Hospitality will receive a portion of $6 million, which will be spent on including tribal gaming to courses and creating online certificates for community members and Native Americans across the country who are interested in careers related to tribal gaming operations.



The Boyd School of Law will receive a portion of $3 million, which will be spent on providing a professor-in-residence, a visiting professor and a program administrator to facilitate research on governance, regulation and economic development issues. The funds will also add a tribal gaming emphasis to the master’s degree program in gaming law.