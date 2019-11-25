UNLV senior Akaisha Cook was selected from a pool of 844 applicants out of 30 students chosen nationwide to receive the 2020 Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship following a competitive national contest.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by Howard University, the Pickering Fellowship Program supports and prepares outstanding students for careers in the U.S. Foreign Service.

Cook, a political science major, will receive $37,500 annually for a two-year master’s degree in an area related to foreign affairs.

“We are truly thrilled and excited that Akaisha will be joining the Pickering Fellowship Program. She has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and commitment to service during her time at UNLV,” said Lily Lopez-McGee, director of the Thomas R. Pickering Fellowship Program.

A first-generation college student from Las Vegas, Cook has worked incredibly hard and overcome difficult personal circumstances to get where she is today.

“I am incredibly thankful to the Pickering Program for giving me a chance to change my life and make a difference in the world. My dreams are literally coming true!”