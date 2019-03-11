Michigan State vs UNLV



The UNLV women’s tennis team began a tough two-game stretch against the Michigan State Spartans in a rare matchup featuring the Big-10 school, but the Rebels did not hold back on the unfamiliar opponent, beating them 4-3 and welcoming them to Las Vegas.



The conditions of wind and even some rain did either side no favors, but like they have all season, UNLV grinded its way to victory.



UNLV took the doubles point giving the Rebels the early advantage led by the dynamic duo of senior Aiwen Zhu and junior En-Pei Huang, ranked 49th in the country.



In singles, it was a back and forth slugfest.



The Spartans claimed two quick points from courts 4 and 5, but sophomore Izumi Asano countered by taking down her opponent in two quick sets.



The clinching point of the match came from freshmen Alex Kalachova, who defeated her opponent in extra sets. It was a comeback effort put on from the freshmen as she lost her first set, but netted back the following two sets.



The home victory would be short-lived, however.



USD vs UNLV



Following UNLV’s impressive win against the Spartans, UNLV came up short against the University of San Diego 4-3.



The Toreros came into the match ranked 42nd in the nation. They certainly backed that ranking as the visiting team came out swinging by winning a close doubles point. Zhu and Huang brought the heat in doubles, but came up short 6-4 against USD’s duo of Maria-Paula Torres and Solymar Colling.



The Toreros took the win on courts 1 and 2 giving them the early one-point lead.



If fans thought the doubles matchups were close, singles play was on another planet. All but one matchup went to extra sets.



After trading blows and UNLV being one set away from capturing victory, USD’s Gemma Garcia beat junior Rebel En-Pei Huang 7-6 in extra sets giving the Toreros road victory.



For context on how crazy the outing was, Garcia was trailing Huang 5-2 on the third set at one point yet won 7-6.



“Tough match today,” Head Coach Kevin Cory said, “It came down to a third-set tiebreaker that could have gone either way.”



UNLV moves to 9-5 overall and 7-1 at home for the year. They look to play a spoiler against 10th Ohio State Wednesday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m.