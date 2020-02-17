UNLV Student Dylan Fisher discusses his debut novella at Writer’s Block

A small crowd gathered to hear Dylan Fisher, an MFA student in UNLV’s creative writing program, speak about his new novella, The Loneliest Band in France at the Writer’s Block on Saturday evening. The book is a short but powerful encapsulation about a Sri Lankan foreign-exchange student finding comfort in an unfamiliar place with a group of dangerous characters.



Fisher was joined by writer and Believer deputy editor, Niela Orr; the two talked at length about the book, Fisher’s writing process, and the method he took to devise it’s unusual format—one in which a sentence can go on for pages at a time, and the narrator provides the story via an almost relentless pace.



“There’s a tradition of writers who write in this sort of form—the ones I was reading at the time were Thomas Bernhard, László Krasznahorkai, Reinaldo Arenas and a collection of novellas that are in this form, the style itself was so exciting,” Fisher said. “This kind of style element, and then the voice of the narrator in this kind of merged together. The voice came out of the style, and the style perpetuated the voice.”



Despite an apparent lack of formatting, Fisher found other methods to give the story a structure. “I think my intention was to pace it a little more than to have a full stream of consciousness style so I was kind of thinking of punctuation in that sense, so that it doesn’t just kind of feel like it’s just sort of all falling out. But how can I give it structure despite the kind of, like, evident lack of structure—lots of commas. And thinking about how clauses fit into clauses, to give it a shape.”



Fisher had a lot to say on the matter of how he had found the motivation to write the novella. At the beginning of the event, Fisher’s girlfriend introduced him by telling the story of how, when they had met, Fisher had been writing the beginnings of the first draft while working for a nonprofit in Austin Texas. She told the audience that Fisher had said in an interview that “If what you’re working on isn’t a passion project, then is it really art?” Clearly, Fisher was invested in his writing, not least of all for personal reasons. He confided in the audience that the book had been partially inspired by his grandparents.



“My grandfather was a jewish immigrant from Poland to the U.S. in the 30’s. His experience, in terms of the alienation that he felt in arriving in a new country inspired my character, who is a Sri Lankan immigrant to France, and so trying to place yourself in that was very present in my mind.”

Dylan Fisher’s book, The Loneliest Band in Paris is on sale now, and is a winner of the 2019 Clay Reynolds Novella Prize.