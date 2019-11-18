The UNLV Surplus Center, KUNV-FM 91.5 Jazz and More, and The Rebel HD-2 are holding a fall Community Market Pop-up Shop event on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on campus at the Surplus Center, located in the Thunder Warehouse between the Lied Library and Thomas & Mack Center.

The radio station fundraiser will offer a selection of CDs and vinyls for purchase, events, and local artisan booths where community boutique businesses can showcase their wares for sale.

KUNV has been broadcasting from the UNLV campus for almost 40 years and is completely listener and donor supported. KUNV creates everything in their studios with dedicated UNLV students working alongside professional staff.

The UNLV Surplus Center’s mission is to process university owned excess property to eligible entities on campus, and also to sell to the public through the Surplus Center outlet and online store.

“Everybody loves a win/win situation,” Andrea Mower, the UNLV Surplus Center supervisor, said. “A wide variety of interesting goods come in and out every week. From computer equipment to furniture to electronics and recreational items. The prices are great and when goods are repurposed, it helps reduce landfills, which benefits the environment.”