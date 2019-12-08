Following an emotionally charged double overtime win in the team’s last outing, UNLV was down by as much as 38 points in a loss to BYU.



The Rebels lost 83-50 to the Cougars at the Vivint Smart Home Arena Saturday, Dec. 7.



“Our energy level was nowhere where it needed to be,” head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “They were the more aggressive team. We didn’t get back in transition, we didn’t close out –our effort just wasn’t there today and we paid for it.”



Otzelberger also added his team’s performance was simply “not acceptable.”



“We’re going to address it on the practice floor, we’ll get that handled on Monday,” he said. “Right now, we’ve had a heck of a stretch of games so we haven’t had a lot of practice time so I’m excited for that opportunity.”



The meeting between the two clubs marked the first contest since former Rebel Noah Robotham’s game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer at the T-Mobile Arena.



Coming into this game, UNLV had played back-to-back overtime games with the second being a double overtime effort. BYU also played an overtime game in their last outing as well.



“All that stuff is probably a factor but this program is not going to stand for not being competitive, not fighting,” Otzelberger said. “I don’t care what we’ve been through, there’s no excuse, no adversity, no nothing. Our guys need to show up and play for the name on the front of the jersey and play with everything they’ve got.



“It starts with me, I didn’t have them as prepared as they needed to be and we’re going to get that handled come Monday.”



The road will take the Rebels back home for a date with Pacific set for Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center. That gives UNLV an 11-day layoff between games.



The three-point line told the story of this game with BYU doubling down on UNLV shooting 14-of-27 compared to just 7-for-24 for the latter.



Overall, the Cougars shot 55 percent from the field while holding the Rebels to 35 percent shooting from the floor.



It was efficient team play from BYU that led to the team’s success from the field. It tallied 19 assists while UNLV could only muster six on 20 made field goals.



Trailing by as much as 24 points in the first half, the Rebels never led at any point of the game and did cut the lead down to as little as 29 points in the second half.



Junior forward Donnie Tillman led UNLV with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.



Senior forward Nick Blair was next with 10 points and would be the only other Rebel in double figures.



BYU had four score in double figures.



For the first time this season, junior guard Amauri Hardy was held under double digits as he finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor.

