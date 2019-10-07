UNLV’s women’s volleyball dominated in their first conference win against the San Diego Aztecs and barely scraped by Fresno in the second head of a doubleheader matchup in the Mountain West.

UNLV vs San Diego

The Rebels outshined the Aztecs in almost every category while taking the victory on the road. The Rebels recorded 13 more kills in 28 more attacks.

The Aztecs outhit the Rebels by 33 points (.283 to .250), while the Rebels collected 26 errors with at least two or more errors in each match frame. There were a total of 22 ties and three lead changes coming late in the match. The Rebels have defeated the Aztecs the previous seven out of ten times the teams have met.

The Rebels were led by their dynamic duo Junior Mariena Hayden and Freshman Shelby Capllonch. Hayden recorded 16 kills and three aces while Capplonch recorded 12 kills and one ace. The highlight of the day was both Hayden and Capllonch recording double-doubles to add to their stat line: Hayden with 13 digs and 16 kills while Capllonch added 10 digs to her 12 kills.

Hayden was also named Outstanding Rebel Of The Week after recording a double-double against Wyoming and Colorado State.

UNLV vs Fresno

The Rebels defeated the Bulldogs 3-2 in a tough battle that allowed the fifth set to play the decisive tiebreaker for the match.

As the Rebels continue to progress, they continue to show improvement despite the record.

The team has now improved to 6-9 overall and 2-2 in the conference after putting to an end of Fresno’s 3-0 game winning streak. The Rebels were outhit once again by a conference opponent. However, the Rebels recorded more kills, attack attempts and frustrating errors. The team has not been able to hit well in their last few games and will be seeking to change that as well.

The dynamic tandem of Hayden and Capllonch continued to shine and helped lead the team to victory with their outstanding play of recording double-doubles.

Hayden recorded a double-double of 26 kills, which is a team-high, and 17 digs.

Capllonch recorded 10 kills and a team-high 21 digs. Other Rebel players contributed as well such as Macy Smith, Antonetter Rolda and Lauryn Burt. Hayden continued her streak of putting numbers in the stat sheet, too. She is almost tied for first for aces, eighth in kills and progressing her way to 10th place with digs all on the all-time leading stats in UNLV history.

Up Next

The UNLV Rebels will come back home to battle against their Mountain West opponents, the Utah State Aggies and the Boise State Broncos. The first match consists of the Rebels taking on the Aggies on Thursday, October 10th at 6:30 p.m., while on October 12th, the Rebels will play the Broncos at 2:00 p.m.