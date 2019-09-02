On August 30th, the UNLV volleyball team opened their 2019 season splitting the double-header matchup on the first day of the Wildcat Invitational.

Game one for the Rebels was against the Weber State Wildcats, where they would lose to the Wildcats 3-1. In game two, the Rebels bounced back from their loss and defeated CSUN Matadors 3-2.

Freshman Shelby Capllonch made her debut on Friday, and recorded 16 kills and 20 digs against Weber State. However, Capllonch enhanced that performance with 22 kills and 11 digs against CSUN. Both performances were considered to be the match-best.

Capllonch was not the only player to have a stunning back-to-back performance. Sophomore Alison French recorded 14 kills and four blocks against Weber State. French continued her hot streak in game two against CSUN with 12 kills and one block.

UNLV was outshined by the Wildcats across the stat sheet. The Wildcats were hitting .5 points better (.232 to .182) with 11 less kills (47-58) than the Rebels. Weber State had 13 fewer errors (15-28), and 27 fewer attack attempts (138-165.)

UNLV showcased a better performance offensively in game 2 against the Matadors despite their mistakes as they committed more errors while hitting .31 points better (.273 to .242.) UNLV had more aces (8-5) as well as assists and digs.

On August 31st, The Rebels faced the Portland Pilots, a team they defeated in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship last year.

The Scarlet and Gray were down two-sets against the Pilots before they gained their edge back to make a comeback to defeat Portland 3-2. The team offensively was led by Freshman Shelby Capllonch, Sophomore Thea Sweder, and Sophomore Macy Smith.

Capllonch recorded 17 kills, three aces, and four blocks, while Sweder recorded 17 kills and one ace. Smith also had ten kills. The three Rebels combined for 44-of-59 kills, while maintaining a .400 efficiency rate against the Pilots.

The Rebels showed their aggression on the defensive end recording 22 blocks and nine digs collectively.

In the third set, the Rebels took the opportunity to stay alive by winning three straight points off the Pilots: one service error, and two kills.

The team was then fired up with momentum heading into the fourth and fifth sets. Despite the many lead changes, the Rebels went on a 6-1 run to finish the comeback.

The Scarlet and Gray continue their trip on the road next week, as they will compete in the UCI/Adidas Invitational on Sept. 6-7 in Irvine, California. They will compete against the host, UC Irvine Anteaters, as well as the California Golden Bears and North Carolina Tar Heels.