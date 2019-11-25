UNLV’s Air Force ROTC program, the Flying Rebels, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Since its debut, the program has commissioned more than 100 of its graduates as officers in the U.S. Air Force.

The ROTC program has become an essential aspect in helping the UNLV community by offering college students valuable leadership and professional development training, volunteer opportunities, health and fitness regimens, and a unique career opportunity with the U.S military.

“Air Force ROTC enriches the campus community by offering a program where students can learn excellent leadership and critical thinking skills,” said undergraduate math major Connor Smith, a cadet major in the ROTC. “Cadets are active in the community by engaging with area non-profits, and we work to set an example by not only excelling in cadet life but by excelling in our academics as well. We do our best to stand out among our peers and be someone that others can look up to.”

The program currently enrolls 94 students from various academic majors, and gives students the flexibility to gain the required military training to become a commissioned officer in the Air Force while still maintaining typical student life. Upon graduation, those who qualify and are selected will be commissioned as 2nd Lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force.