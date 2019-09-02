Three horror flicks to get you in the spooky spirit

It Chapter Two: Final Trailer

Pennywise is back and the Losers’ Club is headed to Derry in the second film remake of Stephen King’s “It.” The highly anticipated part two, which is due to be released Sept. 5, highlights the return of the now adult Losers’ Club to their childhood hometown to finally bring an end to the demonic clown who plagued their youth.

The trailer introduces us to the adult counterparts of the Losers’ Club, played by talents including Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, and gives us glimpses of how they again come in contact with Pennywise.

The trailer is fast-paced and intense, creating anticipation for the film to be the same. It shows the characters meeting Pennywise in different situations, just like they did when they were young in the first “It.” From this we can assume that, like in the first film, the group will have seperate run-ins with Pennywise and eventually come to destroy the shape-shifting entity together.

We also see, at the very end of the trailer, a maniac Pennywise in melting clown makeup that shows him in a more human form. This hopefully means some type of backstory for the character, which would be an interesting addition, or it could be a glimpse at the fall of Pennywise at the hands of the Losers’ Club.

Either way, the film has a lot to live up to based on the prior success of “It,” but with Bill Skarsgårds eye-crossing and terrifying antics as Pennywise, “It Chapter Two” will be a spearhead horror film for this Halloween season! -AA

Zombieland: Double Tap

Finally, the horror-comedy film Zombieland will have a sequel ten years after the release of the original film. Zombieland 2, titled “Zombieland: Double Tap” after rule #2 from the first movie hits theaters in October and will journey the return of the original cast and their run in with new faces during the zombie apocalypse.

The trailer starts out seemingly dramatic, but takes a turn once we see the characters’ objective is to get into the abandoned White House. Soon after, Woody Harrelson’s character, Tallahassee, is seated at the Resolute desk. Quirky tasks such as this one seem to be a staple of the group to help their small family comedically survive Zombieland.

Other survival tools are Jesse Eisenberg’s character “Columbus’ rules,” which we see return in the trailer for the second film. The rules and how they are implemented in the film, such as new character Madison’s run-in with the seatbelt rule, are bits that really add an element of surprise since we don’t know when a rule will be brought up.

We are also introduced to other new characters such as Nevada and Berkley, played by Rosario Dawson and Avan Jogia. The relationship between Berkely and Little Rock, the latter played by Abigail Breslin, will be particularly interesting to see as well as how they fair Zombieland as two young people. This is especially true for Little Rock, who we can assume hasn’t been without her makeshift family before.

It’s hard to make a hit horror comedy film, but the trailer highlights some comedic storylines such as the addition of Luke Wilson’s character, Albuquerque. Albuquerque and his counterpart Flagstaff are the mirror image to Tallahassee and Columbus. This is one of the many additions to look forward to that will be just as genuinely entertaining as parts from the original Zombieland. -AA

The Lighthouse

From Robert Eggers, acclaimed director of “The Witch,” comes the trailer for the new horror film “The Lighthouse,” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. The trailer starts out with a loud foghorn, echoing out like some kind of warning in the night, as we see the turn of the century seamen staring out at a ship that seems to disappear in the fog. The imagery becomes increasingly dark and stormy as we’re given glimpses of what appears to be the men descending into madness.

“The Lighthouse” is shot in black and white and a nearly square (19:16) aspect ratio, which gives the trailer a very classic feel. While most films are shot in a widescreen format, The Lighthouse takes away the edges of the frame that we’re used to viewing and leaves us with the sense that something could be there that we’re not seeing, a presence lurking on the peripherals, like some kind of danger looming just out of sight. It only adds to the mystery and the ominous sense of an impending encounter with darkness.

Much like “The Witch,” this film is another period piece that seems to authentically capture the period with fidelity, an attention to detail that immerses the audience in the world so completely we more readily give ourselves over to the horror that the characters themselves experience.

With these two great actors drinking, dancing, and singing sea-shanties amidst what appears to be mermaids and giant squids, “The Lighthouse” promises to be original, authentic, and weird. -KE