My parents led me to believe that attending college was an obligation. People of their generation saw earning a college degree as an integral part of achieving success.



However, while the benefits of a college education are usually uncontested, the costs and burdens are not always recognized.



The “college dream” means using education to achieve a better life than your parents have. However, for many, that “dream” turns into a nightmare the moment you face the reality of student loans.



Like many other Rebels, I have changed majors and minors multiple times. Though I chose to stay in the engineering college, I never had a one-track mind, adding and dropping minors in sustainability, education, film, and comparative literature.



At year 3 out of 5.5, I transferred to UNLV to save money by moving back in with my parents. While these path changes were necessary for my well-being, personal growth and, hopefully, my future success, they came at a price: increasing student debt.



I have no regrets about taking an unconventional road, but changing paths to ensure your happiness can feel like a mistake when you are punished financially for it. I find myself helpless in moments where I need to fork up capital that I lack in order to kickstart my career.



This experience is not limited to only me. College is saddling many young Americans with an inordinate amount of debt, making it increasingly difficult to launch their post-grad life compared to previous generations.



I am done remaining silent about this crisis. On February 22nd, I will make my voice heard in the Nevada caucuses to pick a Democratic nominee who will restructure our higher education system and help many Americans live out their dreams.



For me, there is one candidate in the presidential race who understands the higher education crisis that has been festering in America and has an achievable plan to tackle it.



Mayor Pete Buttigieg from Indiana understands how much of our country has been burdened by the college system because he has personally experienced it. In fact, Pete would be the first U.S. president elected to have outstanding student loan debt.



At the heart of Mayor Pete’s run for president is the goal of making college more accessible for all Americans. Under Pete’s plan, families that earn up to $100,000 will not pay any public college tuition, benefitting 80% of American families, including my own.



Pete will also expand the Pell Grant program by $120 billion, ensuring these grants are available to DACA students, as well. On top of that, he wants to make a historic $50 billion investment in minority-serving institutions like UNLV so that more resources are available.



In addition, Buttigieg will mitigate the student debt crisis by putting borrowers first and expanding protections from predatory private student lenders. He will offer students income-driven repayment plans so that no one owes more than they can afford.



The Buttigieg administration would also provide earlier student loan forgiveness to public servants, who work for non-profits or the government, and fully cancel their debt after 10 years of service, recognizing the contributions these borrowers make to their communities and country.



Pete Buttigieg understands how to deal with the student debt crisis on our hands and what it will take to make higher education more accessible for students.



Voting in the 2020 presidential election will be our opportunity to say loud and clear: “We, America’s young people, are the future.” We do not often get a candidate who understands the difficulties that young Americans face today. But this month, that will change with Pete Buttigieg.

