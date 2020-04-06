Are you going crazy looking for some company during our social-distancing lockdown? The solution may be here.

Considering that there are two major animal rescue shelters based in Las Vegas, why not offer a helping hand and fill your time with fostering a cat or dog that could use a home. Surely, they could use a safe and comfortable home during these stressful times.

Temporary care of rescue animals, known as fostering, is a great way to bridge the gap between shelter life and enabling an animal’s socialization for transitioning into a permanent home. You will be able to assist them in undoing shelter anxieties, establishing a routine and getting acquainted with living in a real home.

Under the current coronavirus conditions, there is an outcry for foster placements as shelters brace for volunteering to evaporate, leaving these charities understaffed with limited resources.

Our two core Las Vegas shelters, NSPCA and The Animal Foundation have issued community outreach statements conveying a higher demand during this uncertain time for foster parents to step up and fill these voids.

Volunteers have been ejected from premises to undergo social distancing practices and remain safe, leaving shelters unequipped to manage their usual shelter population.

It is a well-known fact that having a pet around has mood-boosting abilities and can reduce stress, anxiety and depression, according to several mental health studies. Pets mitigate feelings of loneliness and encourage a daily walk (something we are still advised to do during quarantine) as they require some exercise.

Having a pet around encourages healthy habits during social distancing and our current isolation practices. Right now appears to be a more apt time than ever to welcome a furry friend into your home – a temporary measure to benefit you, the animal and the Las Vegas community.

Having a foster pet around activates a profound sense of purpose during a seemingly purposeless time where many of us are confined to our homes. Being at home all day permits plenty of time to enrich an animal’s life.

From personal experience, fostering a dog has provided me with a renewed sense of well-being and some quarantine companionship. It has allowed me to feel semi-productive amidst a very sedentary time with minimized contact with the outside world.

The World Health Organization assured the public that “there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19.” We can, therefore, feel at ease knowing foster pets will not be agents of transmission or pose any imminent threat as we invite them into our homes.

Rechanneling your energy into a rescue animal in need is a distraction that we could all benefit from. It is a rewarding way to be a valued resource, remain occupied and conduct acts of charity while on lockdown.

Fostering a pet has the potential to catapult future adoptions once the pandemic is resolved; let’s stay optimistic and engaged with our community by facilitating these deserving charities.